SOU Vs EVE Fantasy Team, Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Everton look top preserve their record as the only unbeaten side in the league.

Had you offered Everton the moniker of being the only unbeaten club in the Premier League after five gameweeks, even the most raucous of their supporters would have rubbed their eyes in disbelief. Despite a massive influx of quality, the club was always touted to take time to move in unison and take shape as a relentless attacking unit it was capable of.

However, Everton’s new singings have needed no time to acclimatise themselves with the league. The two have fit into the side like a glove takes on a hand with all the names exactly suiting Ancelotti’s style of football.

The hoard of new names have complete transformed the club with Everton sitting with four wins and a draw after five gameweeks. The luscious touch of form they are in places the team atop of the points tally, a spot the club will be looking to further nail in its favour with a win today.

Probable Winner

The club has just the momentum as it looks to prevail once again today. Drawing 2-2 with rivals Liverpool the last time around, Everton showed they are a side to stay, a club set to rout a waning Southampton defensive unit.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Moussa and Yan are both set to miss the encounter with their ongoing injuries.

Everton are fraught with injuries with all Coleman, Mason, Jarrod, Gbamin and Kenny missing out the tie while Richarlison is red carded.

Southampton

McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Vestergaard, Bertrand, Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Redmond, Ings, Adams

Everton

Pickford, Godfrey, Mina, Keane, Digne, Doucoure, Allan, Gomes, Rodriguez, Calvert-Lewin, Iwobi

Match Details

Premier League 2019-20

Match: Southampton Vs Everton

Date And Time: 25th October, Sunday- 6:30pm IST

Venue: St. Mary’s Stadium, Southampton

Television: Star Sports Select 2/HD

Top Goal Scorer

Southampton

Everton

Bygone Encounter

Chelsea Vs Southampton: 3-3

Everton vs Liverpool: 2-2

SOU Vs EVE Fantasy Team Picks

Goal-Keeper

While Southampton’s attack was handed all the plaudits for the club’s sensational 3-3 draw against Chelsea, the defence was equally pivotal. Especially goal-keeper Alex McCarthy who refused to let anything go through his gloves in the second half to keep Chelsea’s attack at bay.

Defenders

Ever since his arrival at Everton, Lucas Digne has taken on shape as one of the most versatile defenders in the league. The fullback’s searing marches into attack and pinch perfect crossing and assists have seen him be a major contributor to his side’s attacks with his registering an assist the last time around as well.

Yerry Mina has been a rock in the CB role to see him join up along with new signing Ben Godfrey who justified the faith his side reposed in him with a stellar debut in the feisty derby against Liverpool.

Midfielders

There were question marks on his availability for today’s contest but James Rodriguez is looking increasingly likely to make the cut. The midfielder was pictured in practice and with three assists to his name, he makes for a must have pick.

He finds company in the duo of Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure. The two midfielders have had an instant and telling impact at the club with both combining their expansive skill set to form for an indomitable partnership.

Just the one pick for us from Southampton meanwhile with us opting for the services of James Ward-Prowse owing to his ability to spray the ball all over the park with his ball handling abilities.

Strikers

Dominic Calvert-Lewin just cant stop raking in the goals at the moment. The Everton man has scored in every fixture till now to emerge as the league’s leading scorer to see him be a must have pick for us.

Danny Ings have been an equally crucial player for Southampton. The striker has already scored on four occasions for the club to make him an instant selection with Che Adams who had a goal and assist against Chelsea joining up with him.

Captain And Vice-Captain

The seven goals for Dominic see him captain our side while James is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Alex, Digne, Mina, Ben, James, Doucoure, James, Allan, Dominic, Ings, Adams

