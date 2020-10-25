The Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals were bumped up to primetime as they’ll now put on a bow on Sunday’s action during Sunday Night Football. This comes in the midst of the Raiders — who were originally set to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in that timeslot — dealing with a number of COVID-19 issues. To ensure that a game will be available at night, the league made the swap out of an abundance of caution. This could be to the benefit of all of us at home, however, as we’ll now get to see Russell Wilson and Kyler Murray duke it out on a bigger stage.

Seattle enters Week 7 coming off a bye and boasting an undefeated record. This is the first time in franchise history that the Seahawks have begun the year 5-0. As for the Cardinals, they blew the doors off the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6 as Kenyan Drake exploded for 164 yards on the ground and two touchdowns. They now stand at 4-2 on the season, right on the heels of Seattle in the very competitive NFC West.

In this space, we’ll be getting you situated with all the betting angles of this divisional matchup. Below, you’ll find the spread, total, and some of our favorite prop bets along with some analysis on how the lines moved throughout the week. All odds via William Hill Sportsbook.

Seahawks (-3) at Cardinals

This line opened at Seattle -3 and while it remains there at the moment, it has ticked up to Seattle -3.5 on two occasions this week. It first made the jump on Monday before quickly falling back to Seattle -3 the next day. Wednesday night briefly saw it go back to Seattle -3.5 (+100). As of Friday, it stands at Seattle -3 (-125).

The pick: Seattle -3. Seattle has historically been very strong coming off the bye, covering three straight. Pete Carroll’s club is also strong on the road, owning an 11-3-1 ATS record in their last 15 contests away from CenturyLink Field. The Cardinals were certainly impressive against Dallas last week, but that may have more to do with Ezekiel Elliott handing them the ball twice and the Cowboys’ lack of talent more than anything else.

Over/Under 56

The total has climbed a full point throughout the week after originally opening at 55 on Monday. It first jumped up to 55.5 on Tuesday morning and by lunchtime, it made it to 56 and has held throughout the rest of the week.

The pick: Over 56. This is the perfect recipe for the Over to hit. Both Seattle and Arizona boast offenses that have shown they can put up points in a hurry. Defensively, the Cardinals easily have the edge over the Seahawks, but Russell Wilson possesses the ability to make any secondary look like a JV unit if he’s allowed to cook. The Over has hit in three of Seattle’s five games this year, while the Over has yet to hit in any of Arizona’s matchups. Since 1990, there are 10 teams (including the Cardinals) with zero Overs through the first six games. Eight of the previous nine went Over in their seventh game.

Player props

Kyler Murray

O/U 24.5 completions

O/U 37.5 pass attempts

O/U 273.5 passing yards

O/U 1.5 passing TDs (Over -160)

O/U 0.5 interceptions (Over -125)

O/U 45.5 rushing yards

The Over on Kyler Murray’s rushing yards total may be my favorite prop of his at -115. He’s hit this Over in all but two games this year and I expect him to utilize his legs as much as his arm in a shootout with Russell Wilson. I also don’t mind taking his Over for touchdown passes as he’s averaging two passing scores over the last four games. Seattle’s pass defense ranks 26th in the NFL in DVOA which means Murray should feast through the air.

Russell Wilson

O/U 25.5 completions

O/U 37.5 pass attempts

O/U 299.5 passing yards

O/U 1.5 passing TDs (Over -210)

O/U 0.5 interceptions (Under -230)

Arizona’s secondary is pretty strong, ranking tenth in the league in DVOA, but I still like Wilson to hit his Over for passing touchdowns even if you get it at 2.5 with heavy plus juice. With Kyler Murray on the other side going up against the Seattle secondary, Wilson will be asked to throw and he’s thrown three TDs in all but one of his games this year. I also like him to hit 300 yards passing for the fourth time this season.

Other props to consider

Chris Carson total receiving yards: Over 20.5 (-115). Carson is not only a heavily featured piece in the Seahawks passing attack, but he’s also one of their most reliable with a 91.3 reception percentage on his targets. The back, who is averaging 28 receiving yards per game this year, was targeted by Russel Wilson seven times in Week 5, which is plenty of volume to get this Over.

Chris Carson total rushing yards: Over 58.5 (-115). On top of his rushing, Carson is the lead back for Seattle and is going against a Cardinals run defense that is allowing 4.4 yards per carry. If Seattle gets up big, they could put the ball in Carson’s hands and have them rush them the rest of the way.

Christian Kirk total receptions: Under 4.5 (-160). As awesome as Kirk was against Dallas, there were two things that leave me skeptical. First, it was against the Dallas secondary, which Billy Bob could likely score against nowadays. Second, his 86 yards receiving and two touchdowns were only on two catches. Kirk received just three targets on the night from Kyler Murray, and with that type of volume there’s simply no way he can hit the Over here.

Christian Kirk total receiving yards: Over 46.5 (-150). While I may not like Kirk getting five or more receptions, he did show us that he can put up yards in a hurry. I don’t mind sprinkling a little something on his yardage total to see if he can rip off another big gain like he did last week.