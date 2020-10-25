The Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals were originally supposed to square off Sunday afternoon in Week 7, but this critical NFC West matchup was moved to Sunday Night Football because of coronavirus concerns surrounding Buccaneers vs. Raiders. Now one of the NFC’s best will take on one of the NFC’s biggest surprises in a prime-time slot that could have postseason consequences. Russell Wilson and Kyler Murray are two of the most exciting players in the NFL and the only two starting quarterbacks in the NFL not six feet tall.

Seattle is a perfect 5-0 on the season and 4-1 against the spread, while the Cardinals are 4-2 both overall and against the spread. For Sunday’s Night Football, Seattle is a three-point favorite, while the over-under for total points is listed at 55 in the latest Seahawks vs. Cardinals odds from William Hill. Before making any Cardinals vs. Seahawks picks, see the Sunday Night Football predictions from SportsLine’s proven model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,800 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It’s off to a strong 14-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks this season. The model enters Week 7 on an incredible 110-71 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Seahawks vs. Cardinals. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the NFL lines and trends for Cardinals vs. Seahawks:

Seahawks vs. Cardinals spread: Seahawks -3

Seahawks vs. Cardinals over-under: 55 points

Seahawks vs. Cardinals money line: Seahawks -175, Cardinals +155

SEA: Seahawks are tied for the best against the spread record in the league at 4-1.

ARI: Cardinals own a point differential of plus-nine this season.

Why the Seahawks can cover

Russell Wilson and the Seahawks lead the NFL in scoring entering Week 7, which has largely been a function of their incredible red-zone scoring efficiency. Seattle has scored touchdowns on 16 of its 18 trips inside the 20-yard line; the 88.9 percent conversion rate is the best in the league.

Wilson leads the NFL with 19 touchdown passes and has completed those passes to nine different receivers. However, there’s no question that he favors the dynamic tandem of D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. They’ve combined to catch nine touchdowns in the first five games of the season, and Metcalf’s incredible big-play ability (22.5 yards per catch) has opened up new dimensions in Seattle’s offense. He’ll demand a lot of safety attention on Sunday to free up space underneath for Lockett and room to run for Chris Carson.

Why the Cardinals can cover

Arizona has plenty of confidence on both sides of the ball after blowing out the Cowboys and Jets the last two weeks. The Cardinals outscored those opponents 68-20 despite only being favored by seven against the Jets and one against the Cowboys. They also out-gained those two teams by a staggering 207 yards.

The Cardinals’ defense has been a major surprise so far in 2020. They rank second in the NFL in points allowed and 12th in yards allowed. Meanwhile, Kyler Murray and Kliff Kingsbury appear to be finding their rhythm, as Arizona is fifth in total offense after putting up 934 yards in the last two weeks.

The Seahawks rank last in the NFL in total defense and, if Murray can avoid costly turnovers, the Cardinals should be able to move the ball with ease on Sunday Night Football.

How to make Seahawks vs. Cardinals picks

SportsLine’s model is leaning under on the total, with the Arizona defense recording more than three sacks and the Seahawks’ defense projected to force nearly two turnovers. The model also says one side of the spread cashes in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick here.

So who wins Cardinals vs. Seahawks on Sunday Night Football? And which side of the spread hits more than 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Cardinals vs. Seahawks spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up well over $7,800 on its NFL picks, and find out.