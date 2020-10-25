The New Orleans Saints and the Carolina Panthers are set to square off in an NFC South matchup at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Saints are 3-2 overall and 2-1 at home, while Carolina is 3-3 overall and 2-1 on the road. New Orleans has won its past two games.

Carolina had a three-game winning streak snapped last week. New Orleans is favored by seven points in the latest Saints vs. Panthers odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 50.

Saints vs. Panthers spread: Saints -7

Saints vs. Panthers over-under: 50 points

Saints vs. Panthers money line: New Orleans -330, Carolina +270

What you need to know about the Saints

New Orleans scored a 30-27 overtime win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5. Drew Brees passed for 325 yards and two TDs. He has 3,949 pass yards (303.8 per game) and 31 TDs vs. 10 INTs for a 102.1 rating in 13 career home starts vs. Carolina. Alvin Kamara had eight catches and 119 scrimmage yards in Week 5. He had two rushing TDs in the last meeting with the Panthers. Kamara has six rushing TDs in five career games vs. Carolina. He ranks second in the NFL with 676 scrimmage yards and is tied for the lead in scrimmage TDs (seven).

The Saints have won five of the past six meetings between the teams. They won the most recent matchup on December 29, 2019 by a score of 42-10. New Orleans also won the last home meeting with Carolina, 34-31 on November 24, 2019. Michael Thomas, who has not played since the season opener, will miss Week 7 with a hamstring injury. Emmanuel Sanders is on the COVID-19 list and will also be out.

What you need to know about the Panthers

Carolina came up short against the Chicago Bears this past Sunday, 23-16. Mike Davis remains the starting running back as he continues to fill in for the injured Christian McCaffrey (ankle). Davis had 52 rushing yards and his second rushing TD of season last week. Robby Anderson had four catches for 77 yards last week. He has 100-plus receiving yards in two of his three road games this season

Teddy Bridgewater, now starting for Carolina, won all five of his starts for New Orleans last year. He passed for 1,384 yards and nine TDs vs. two INTs for a 99.1 rating in nine games with the Saints. Bridgewater has 300-plus passing yards in two of his three road starts in 2020. The Saints are fourth worst in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, with 11 on the season. Shaq Thompson has seven-plus tackles in three of his past four meetings with the Saints.

