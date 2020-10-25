RR Vs MI MyTeam11 Team Picks, Pitch Report, Probable Playing 11 And Match Overview: A win today’s sees Mumbai maraud their way into the playoffs.

With each passing fixture in IPL 13, the Mumbai Indians are only upping the ante. Far from resting on their laurels and easing up after being all but assured of a spot in the ensuing round, the side has only escalated its ruthlessness.

This is a side which is clearly hungry for its fifth title. Undoubtedly the most complete and well rounded team in the showpiece league this season, Mumbai have been impeccable and immaculate in all facets of the game with the side hardly being perturbed at any course in the league.

The best testament to their comprehensive and clinical brand of cricket was the side’s 10 wicket win against CSK. They had CSK on the mat on the day with Boult and Bumrah moving in unison to make a meal out of CSK’s batting unit with the two speedsters running CSK to the ground, a sublime job complimented by Kishan and Quinton de Kock who took the club to a 10 wicket win.

RR Vs MI MyTeam11 Probable Winner

Pitch Conditions And Toss

Where Mumbai are going from strength to strength, Rajasthan on the other hand look to have run their race this season. The defeat to SRH further elevated the side’s dilemma with the team trying one too many things without ever really addressing the root cause of their problems.

This has a Mumbai win written all over it, a contest where Mumbai will announce themselves into the forthcoming round with a triumph.

Weather

A typical day with gusts of winds providing some relief to the profuse heat.

Chasing Side’s Record This Season

Win: 8 Lost: 6

Average First Innings Score

158

Probable Playing 11

Rajasthan Royals

Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa, Jos Buttler (WK), Steve Smith (C), Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Match Details

Indian Premier League 2020

Match: Rajasthan Vs Mumbai

Date And Time: 25th October, Sunday- 7:30pm IST

Venue: International Cricket Stadium

Telecast: Star Sports 1,2, Hindi/HD, Disney+ Hotstar

Five Quiessential Players

Rajasthan Royals

Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Steve Smith, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Wicket-Keeper

As the years have gone by in the league, Quinton de Kock has emerged as one of the most vital components of Mumbai’s side. He’s been quiessential to their consummate success this season as well with him stating unbeaten on 46 runs the last time around.

Asked to open in Rohit Sharma’s absence, Ishan Kishan ensured he made the most of his newly foraged role. After a string of abject performances, he came alive to rip into CSK’s bowling unit as he stormed his way to a match winning 50.

Rajasthan’s Jos Buttler meanwhile is our pick from the club with him capable of tearing the bowlers apart once he established himself in the middle

Batsmen

The short turnaround time means there’s still no clarity on Rohit Sharma’s availability. However, he’s too good a player to leave out in case he does get the go ahead for the encounter to see us rope in the Mumbai captain.

Suryakumar Yadav can end up toying with this abysmal Rajasthan bowling setup to see him pair up with his captain. Rajasthan on the other hand see just the lone pick of Steve Smith represent his side in this docket.

All-Rounders

Ben Stokes has never looked himself in his outings this season. However, despite that Rajasthan have inexplicably decided to persist with him in the opening slot, a position which accords him overs to conjure up runs for his side.

Bowling Order

Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah put on the most ravishing show of bowling with the new ball against CSK. The two moved in unison to show the global stage why they are the finest fast bowling unit in the league with the two decimating CSK with pure, raw enchanting show of guile and skill.

Rahul Chahar had two wickets in the contest to see him link up with the two while Rajasthan’s leading wicket taker, Jofra Archer will wrap up our side for the day.

Captain And Vice-Captain

MI Bat First: The manner in which Quinton is reeling in the runs at the moment see him captain our side while Rohit is the vice-captain.

RR Bat First: Quinton and Rohit retain their place with us envisioning the two putting on a real show with the bat today.

MyTeam11 Team

Buttler, Ishan, Quinton, Rohit, Smith, Yadav, Stokes, Bumrah, Chahar, Boult, Archer

