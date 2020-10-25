RM vs EST Fantasy Team Prediction: Invincible Real Madrid fast stamping their authority as outright favourites for this season’s precious title.

Traditionally the rulers of the ACB La Liga, Real Madrid have been quick to lay down a marker in the 2020-21 edition of the league as well. With five wins in their opening five showdowns, the club has torched its way into a runaway lead to find itself sit atop of the league standings.

With only Tenerife challenging them for top spot at the moment, its fast looking like Real Madrid will walk away with the glistening trophy this time around as well. Although writing off the league inside its opening couple of weeks would be criminal, Real Madrid’s overwhelming wins have seen them earn the moniker of outright favourites already.

There have been absolutely no signs of weakness prevalent in the club at the moment. From an impeccable attack to a stringent defence, the team has made life extremely tiresome for its adversaries.

Probable Winner

Where Real Madrid have been the talk of the town yet again, Estudiantes themselves have been quite impressive as well recently. From three defeats to open their season to now winning three on the spin, the club has worked diligently to overhaul its underachieving form.

They clearly have momentum in their wings at the moment, one which will serve them fruitfully when they take on Real Madrid. However, that alone won’t be enough to take down this Real Madrid team which is ripping teams into shreds.

Probable Playing 5

Real Madrid

Laprovittola, Tavares, Deck, Campazzo, Thompkins.

Estudiantes

Avramovic, Gentile, Arteaga, Vicedo, Roberson.

Best Defender

Real Madrid – Tavares: 9 Rebounds.

Estudiantes – Avramovic: 6 Rebounds.

RM vs EST Fantasy Team Prediction

Point Guard

Facundo Campazzo was off color for once this season the last time he took to the middle. However, that does nothing to deter us from moving in for his services with the point guard making for a must have pick owing to his versatile skill set.

John Robertson has been the focal point of his side’s renaissance. He exploded with a gargantuan 20 points the last time around, a game winning display which saw him run the show for his side in attack.

Shooting Guard

And offering him pinch perfect assistance in that scrimmage was Aleksa Avramovic. He not only caught everyone’s attention with his 16 points but left everyone enamoured with the 6 assists and 6 rebounds he had, numbers which alluded towards his sprawling skill set.

Real Madrid’s top scorer in the bygone affair, Nicolas Laprovittola helped himself to a neat 19 points, a performance which saw him clobber the defence with his wide range of crossovers and handles.

Small Forward

Gabriel Deck is emerging as a more than valuable player for the league leaders this season. He’s been a steady source of points for the side with him once again contributing to the side’s cause with an impressive 13 points the last time around.

Power Forward

Trey Thompkins made full use of his ability to accrue points in the paint to end up with 12 in the same clash to see him partner up with Deck. Estudiantes on the other hand see us rope in Alec Brown after his 11 points and 5 rebounds, numbers which epitomised his ability to drop spin and slams and reverse scoops.

Centre

Not only did he drop his windmills and alleyoops to pull off 14 points but more importantly had an impressive 9 defensive rebounds as well to see Walter Tavares bring down the curtains on our setup for the day.

Star Player

That ravishing display sees Tavares be our star player while Avramovic is the pro player.

Fantasy Team

Campazzo, Roberson, Avramovic, Nicolas, Deck, Thompkins, Brown, Tavares.

