RCB vs CSK Man of the Match: The opening batsman from Chennai Super Kings was declared the ‘Man of the Match’ in Dubai.

During the 44th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings in Dubai, Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 8 wickets to end their losing streak.

After captain Virat Kohli won the toss and chose to bat, Royal Challengers could only manage 145/6 after they failed to accelerate in the death over on a sluggish surface at the Dubai International Stadium. In what was his third half-century of the season, Kohli top-scored for his team with 50 (43).

For Super Kings, all-rounder Sam Curran was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3-0-19-3 as dismissals included the likes of Aaron Finch (15), Kohli and Moeen Ali (1). Apart from Curran, pacer Deepak Chahar and all-rounder Mitchell Santner picked two and one wicket respectively.

RCB vs CSK Man of the Match

Chasing a 146-run target, Super Kings registered a much-improved performance to seal the chase in the 19th over. It was a 67-run partnership for the second wicket between Ruturaj Gaikwad (65*) and Ambati Rayudu (39) which laid the foundation of Super Kings’ fourth win this season.

Gaikwad, who was coming on the back of three single-digit scores, stood tall on his potential to complete his maiden IPL half-century. Playing according to the need of the hour, the 23-year old player didn’t aim at trying fancy things but just stuck to his basis to complete the job at hand.

“It feels good, more importantly to win the game for the team than the personal milestone. It was tough for me, the extra quarantine. Everyone was with me – my friends, family.

“I was practicing well and I knew one good knock was just around the corner. Management supported me. The wicket was slow. I was proactive which bowler to target and it worked out well for me,” Gaikwad told Star Sports after winning the ‘Man of the Match’ award.