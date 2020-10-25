PS5 Special Features : The PS5 is constantly surprising with awesome new commodities that it is equipped with and can be of immense use to us.

A recent tweet released talking about the box that the new PS5 will be coming in. Here is what we got to know about the PS5 from the whole affair.

You can now shift all your data over from the new PS4 to your new PS5!

That’s right, you can now transfer data from your PS4 over to your PS5 as is specified under the box. Not to mention the PS5 will be available with additional storage space due to an additional SSD slot. So, your PC NVMe SSDs can slot straight into the PS5 no problem.

The new audio engine made by Sony delivers insane sound quality

There is also confirmation that Sony will not be making use of Dolby Atmos for its 3D audio system. This would probably be because of Sony not wanting to pay royalties. Sony will instead use its own 3D audio engine called the Tempest Engine for the PS5 and will be providing 360 Reality Audio that is used for music nowadays.

Sony has even gone so far so as to state that the spatial audio will be so powerful that you will be able to discern the splashing of water droplets getting louder as you get closer to them.

The Pulse audio headphones look awesome too!

Coupling this with the new Pulse wireless headphones made by Sony will give you an unmatched audio experience. The headphones will however be sold separately from the PS5 and will cost you extra.

Sony states that the headphones are “fine-tuned” for the best audio performance in gaming. If you want to watch a very short video of the unboxing of the PS5 peripherals, click here.

With the release of the PS5 on the 12th of November, you might want to get to pre-ordering quickly as more and more websites are going out of stock for the new gaming console.

Click here to check out the PS5’s new packaging!