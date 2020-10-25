Is Pokimane in 100 Thieves? Is Pokimane dating Bjergsen, is she related to Valkyrae? A gazillion rumours are circling the Internet. But are they even real?

Pokimane is without doubt one of the biggest names on Twitch and YouTube today when it comes to content creation. Her friendly, fun streams and agreeable persona have made her a global phenomenon. And though it is true that a certain fraction of her fanbase is a little too “simpy”, her fame is certainly hard-earned.

So, the fact that rumours about her galore all over the Internet, should not come as a surprise. Of late, however, the rumours have turned a little too extreme. So, we thought to clarify a few of them for you and sift through the misinformation out there. Therefore, let’s get to it and separate fact from fiction!

Is Pokimane in 100 Thieves?

@Nadeshot & @100Thieves was what initially inspired me to step up the streamer merch game ^_^ props to them! — pokimane (@pokimanelol) October 10, 2018

The simple answer to that is a straight “No”, not in an official capacity at least. Okay, “not in an official capacity”? What does that mean? You see, 100 Thieves is a huge company and their networking talents are great. So, they’ve established fruitful relationships with a large no. of major content creators in USA. Therefore, it’d be no surprise if you saw Pokimane attend a certain party or event that 100 Thieves hosted. In fact, it even happened last Christmas!

However, that doesn’t mean Pokimane is a member of 100 Thieves. The occasional courtesy call, the occasional collab is to expected. But think about this? What’s the point of 100 Thieves signing a huge name like Pokimane and keeping it secret? Wouldn’t they want to scream it to the world?

Are Pokimane and Bjergsen dating?

This is the second major question floating through the Internet’s foggy alleys. There is also a detailed article on the same as well as a bunch of click baits that are 3 years old. One of the videos in fact claims to reveal “the true feelings of Bjergsen” for Pokimane. And it has absolutely nothing in it at all except for a 5 second “she’s a good friend of mine” comment!

There’s no doubt of the fact that this is a hilarious rumour spread by click baiters trying to earn a few bucks. The two have never even hinted at anything like that between each other. Moreover, Poki seems to have great respect for Bjergsen’s masterful League performances. They don’t even collab on-screen either. And one has to believe that their relationship, if any, is strictly that of mutual respect and friendship.

@Bjergsen tbh i admire u a lot sir 😳 — pokimane (@pokimanelol) April 18, 2020

Yeah sure, fans can always go “but what if!?” on us and try to feed the rumours. But even if you’re somebody who loves to read the signs, a lot more signs hint at “nothing” than they do at “dating”.

Are Pokimane and Valkyrae related?

Finally, we come to the last of the rumours which is also the most hilarious. And to answer it, of course, no, they are not! Why would you even think that?

Imane “Pokimane” Anys and Rachel “Valkyrae” Hofstetter hail from entirely different places of origin. One is a Canadian-Moroccan, the other is an American. They’re just great friends and collaborators who get along very well. And that’s all there is to it! Instead of wondering about these weird questions, you can actually check out their Among Us streams! Those are a blast!

So, that, I believe, solves most of the queries right? There’s no doubt of the fact that all of our favourite streamers have their own private lives which they may not want to reveal. And of course, Pokimane will have her secrets too. But, let’s no go overboard and build castles in the air because whatever her other secrets are, these are not it.

