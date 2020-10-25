The New England Patriots will take on the San Francisco 49ers at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. New England is 2-3 overall and 2-1 at home, while San Francisco is 3-3 overall and 2-0 on the road. The Patriots have lost three of their past four games. The 49ers have lost two of their past three games.

Patriots vs. 49ers spread: Patriots -2.5

Patriots vs. 49ers over-under: 44 points

Patriots vs. 49ers money line: New England -145, San Francisco +125

What you need to know about the Patriots

This past Sunday, the Patriots were upset at home by the Denver Broncos, 18-12. This is the first time since 2001 that the Patriots have a losing record after five games. Cam Newton was 17 of 25 for 157 yards and two INTs. He also rushed 10 times for 76 yards and a touchdown. Newton has a rushing TD in three of his four games this season and is tied for lead among quarterbacks with five rushing TDs.

James White led the team with a season-high eight catches for 65 yards last week. Since 2016, he leads all running backs in receiving TDs (20) and ranks second in catches (293) and receiving yards (2,509). The Patriots have won four of the past five meetings with the 49ers. Bill Belichick has a 4-1 record vs. San Francisco.

What you need to know about the 49ers

Meanwhile, San Francisco beat the Los Angeles Rams 24-16 this past Sunday. Jimmy Garoppolo passed for three TDs and 268 yards on 33 attempts. He has 11 TDs vs. an INT for a 130.8 rating in his past five starts on the road. Garoppolo was a second-round pick of the Patriots in 2014. He passed for four TDs vs. 0 INTs in two career starts and was traded to San Francisco in October of 2017.

Jerick McKinnon is aiming for his third game in a row on the road with 75-plus scrimmage yards and a rushing TD. Raheem Mostert was placed on injured reserve after leaving last week’s game with an ankle injury. Jeff Wilson Jr. is questionable with a calf injury. George Kittle led the team with seven receptions for 109 yards and a TD catch last week. Since 2017, he is one of two tight ends with 10-plus games (10) of 100-plus receiving yards.

