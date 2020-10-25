The Green Bay Packers will take on the Houston Texans at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at NRG Stadium. Houston is 1-5 overall and 1-2 at home, while the Packers are 4-1 overall and 2-1 on the road. Green Bay had a four-game winning streak snapped last week. Houston has split its past two games.

Texans vs. Packers spread: Texans +3.5

Texans vs. Packers over-under: 57 points

Texans vs. Packers money line: Houston +165, Green Bay -185

What you need to know about the Texans

The Texans lost an overtime thriller to the Titans this past Sunday, 42-36. Despite the defeat, Deshaun Watson passed for four TDs and 335 yards on 37 attempts. He is aiming for his fourth game in row with 300-plus passing yards, two-plus TD passes and a 105-plus rating. Will Fuller had six catches for a season-high 123 yards. He has scored in four consecutive games.

Brandin Cooks had a season-high nine catches for 68 yards and a TD in Week 6. Randall Cobb had 470 catches for 5,524 yards and 41 TDs in eight seasons with Green Bay (2011-18). The Texans are worst in the NFL in rushing yards per game, with only 73.5 on average. Tyrell Adams had eight tackles and his first sack of the season in Week 6.

What you need to know about the Packers

The previously undefeated Packers took a 38-10 drubbing at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past Sunday. Aaron Rodgers did not produce a single touchdown and threw two interceptions with only 160 yards passing. His passer rating of 35.4 was the third-worst of his career. Rodgers had his first INT returned for a score, ending the league’s longest streak of attempts without an interception (157). This season, he is one of only three QBs with 13 TD passes and two or less INTs.

Davante Adams had six catches for 61 yards last week. Since 2016, he leads the NFL with 42 TD catches. Aaron Jones leads the league in scrimmage TDs this season. He will likely be a game-time decision because of a calf injury. Robert Tonyan has TD receptions in three of his past four games. He is listed as questionable with an ankle injury.

