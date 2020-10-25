Star running back Aaron Jones is listed by the Green Bay Packers as inactive for their game against the Texans on Sunday. Jones has been battling a calf strain and despite noting on Friday that he felt confident that he could play on it, he’ll be out.

“Just kind of felt my calf get tight during practice, really didn’t pay it much attention and then after and throughout the later parts of the day is when I started to feel it,” he told reporters on Friday, via the official team website. “I feel like I’m confident I can play, but I know our trainers and doctors have the players’ best interests in mind. I’m gonna do everything in my power to make sure I can get out on the field, but it’s up to the team doctors.”

Jones did make the trip to Houston with the Packers.

In his absence, both Jamaal Williams and AJ Dillon are expected to see an increased workload in Week 7 against a Texans team that is allowing 177.5 rushing yards per game, most in the NFL. With Williams known more for his pass-catching ability, head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters this week that Dillon can “absolutely” handle an increased number of carries as a pure runner out of the backfield.