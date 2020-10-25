It’s the seventh NFL Sunday of the 2020 season and we’re keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 7 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines that we can’t wait to watch unfold. Check back often to find everything you need to know

Bryant doubles up

You might not have heard of Browns rookie tight end Harrison Bryant before this week, but if you play fantasy football, get him on your radar now. Bryant got the start over David Njoku with starting tight end Austin Hooper out with injury and he is making the most of it. He just caught his second TD of the game.

Johnson puts defender in spin cycle

Diontae Johnson scored his second TD of the game when Ben Roethlisberger found him underneath and he made the defender look silly when he pivoted and reversed course into the end zone for the TD.

Thomas continues hot streak

Converting from quarterback in college to tight end in the NFL is not easy, but Logan Thomas is resetting the narrative. After scoring a TD against the Giants in Week 6, he got back on the board in Week 7 against the Cowboys. Thomas broke the wimpy tackler and took it across pay dirt.

Bridgewater tees up a long TD bomb

When the Panthers signed Teddy Bridgewater this offseason, no one knew what to expect, but the veteran QB wasted no time adjusting to Joe Brady’s offensive system. He has been light out all season, and although at times he has been more game manager than game breaker, that wasn’t the case early in Week 7. Bridgewater found D.J. Moore for a 74-yard TD connection to get the Panthers back in the game against the Saints.

Tony Pollard breaks free on the kick return

The Cowboys have been finding ways to get Pollard more involved lately and that includes using him as their return man. When the Cowboys needed it most after falling behind 9-0 to Washington, Pollard nearly returns a kickoff all the way to the house for a TD.

Big Ben fits in tight-window TD

Ben Roethlisberger still has some of the best touch and arm talent in the NFL and he has put that on display all season long. When most offenses get moved back 15 yards in the red zone due to penalty, they bog down and settle for a field goal. Roethlisberger made sure that wasn’t the case by fitting in this TD pass to Diontae Johnson.

Jared Cook’s juggling TD catch

With Michael Thomas still out, and no Emmanuel Sanders, Drew Brees and the Saints offense had to get creative on what ended up being a near-perfect opening TD drive. Getting creative involved targeting Jared Cook in the red zone and the veteran tight end made a juggling TD catch. This was the first TD of the game and it was impressive.

We’ll have our first snow game!

If everything goes according to plan and the forecasters over at weather.com are right, we will have our first now game of the 2020 season when the Chiefs play the Broncos in Denver. We are expecting heavy mixed precipitation with total snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches hitting the area throughout the day Sunday — that should have an impact on the game. The chance of precipitation is currently set at 80% with winds up to 10 mph. The line and total have been plummeting in the Chiefs-Broncos matchup all week, and a key reason is likely the weather forecast. It’s projected to be in the teens all game, and there’s a solid chance the players will have to deal with some snow. The total has dropped all the way from 49.5 down to 44 as of Saturday evening. On Sunday morning and as of now, that line has popped back up to 44.5.