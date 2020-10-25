Baker Mayfield and Kyle Allen are two of the lowest-priced quarterbacks in the Week 7 NFL DFS player pool, but both signal-callers draw extremely exploitable matchups on Sunday. Mayfield and the Browns take on a Cincinnati defense that is giving up an average of 394.7 yards per game, which ranks 25th in the NFL. Allen, meanwhile, faces a Dallas defense that has been gashed for 36.3 points per game this season, which ranks dead-last in the league.

One of McClure’s top NFL DFS picks for Week 7 is Browns running back Kareem Hunt at $7,100 on FanDuel and $6,800 on DraftKings. Hunt has filled in admirably since Nick Chubb (knee) went down with an injury. In fact, Hunt has scored a touchdown in four of his last five games, and he enters Sunday’s AFC North battle averaging 4.7 yards per carry.

In addition, Hunt has been heavily involved in Cleveland’s passing game, having already been targeted 18 times.

Now, Hunt will look to take advantage of a Cincinnati defense that he torched earlier this season. In Cleveland’s 35-30 win over the Bengals in September, Hunt recorded 86 rushing yards and two total touchdowns, returning over 24 points on DraftKings. Confidently lock him in as one of the top NFL DFS picks on Sunday and look for a big return.

McClure’s optimal NFL DFS strategy also involves rostering Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson ($6,400 on FanDuel, $6,000 on DraftKings). The five-year veteran is excelling in his first year with the Panthers, catching 40 of 51 targets for 566 yards and a touchdown. Anderson’s current pace has him hauling in over 100 passes for 1,500 yards, which would smash his single-season marks of 63 receptions for 941 yards set in 2017 with the Jets.

Anderson has been a workhorse throughout his career, missing only two games in 2018. Anderson caught four of his five targets last week for 77 receiving yards against the Bears and has exceeded 75 receiving yards in every game but one. Anderson and the Panthers get the Saints on Sunday, a team that coughed up 264 passing yards and four passing touchdowns two weeks ago against the Chargers.

