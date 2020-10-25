MS-W vs ST-W Fantasy Prediction: Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Thunder Women – 26 October 2020 (Sydney)

Melbourne Stars Women will take Sydney Thunder Women on in the League Match of The Women’s Big Bash League 2020 which will be played at the North Sydney Oval in Sydney. This is the first major Women’s league after the Covid-19 outbreak and some world-class players will be on display.

The first game of both teams was abandoned due to rain but Stars got to bat on their game and that will give them a lot of confidence whereas the Thunder’s could not even go on the field. Both teams have some really good players in their ranks and this can be a good game to watch out for.

Pitch Report – The pitches supported the pacers on the first day of the tournament and 140 can be a really good score here.

Match Details :

Time:- 4:00 AM, Live on Sony Six/HD

Probable XI for both sides:-

Melbourne Stars Women – Meg Lanning, Elyse Villani, Mignon du Preez, Natalie Sciver, Annabel Sutherland, Erin Osborne, Tess Flintoff, Nicole Faltum, Sophie Day, Holly Ferling, Rosemary Mair.

Sydney Thunder Women – Rachael Haynes, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Hannah Darlington, Rachel Trenaman, Tahlia Wilson, Anika Learoyd, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Lauren Smith, Samantha Bates, Shabnim Ismail.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

M Lanning, N Sciver, H Knight, T Beaumont, and S Jo-Johnson.

MS-W vs ST-W Team Wicket-Keeper

T Beaumont (Price 9) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Tammy is an experienced campaigner and has more than 1300 T20I runs to her name. She has to be the clear pick in this category.

MS-W vs ST-W Team Batsmen

M Lanning (Price 10) and M Du Preez (Price 9.5) will be our batters from Melbourne Stars Women. Lanning is a superstar player and she holds the no.1 ranking in ICC Women’s ODI rankings. She scored a brilliant half-century in the first game of the tournament as well whereas Preez also played a brilliant knock of 32 runs in the last game and she scored 404 runs in the last season. Both of them are brilliant players.

R Haynes (Price 9.5) and H Knight (Price 10) will be our batters from Sydney Thunder Women. Haynes was not good in the last season of WBBL but she is a really good international level player who will play in the top-order whereas Knight is one of the best players in the women’s cricket circuit and her T20 numbers are sublime. Both of them are brilliant players.

MS-W vs ST-W Team All-Rounders

S Jo-Johnson (Price 8.5) will be our all-rounder from the Sydney Thunder Women. She is a genuine wicket-taker and picked 18 wickets last season with the ball. Johnson will again carry the responsibility to take wickets up-front.

N Sciver (Price 10) and A Sutherland (Price 8.5) will be our all-rounders from the Melbourne Stars Women. Sciver is amongst one of the world’s best players in the women’s circuit. She bats in the top-order and a brilliant wicket-taker as well whereas Sutherland is yet another talented all-rounder and can hit the ball really hard. Both of them are really good players in which Sciver is un-droppable.

MS-W vs ST-W Team Bowlers

H Ferling (Price 8.5) will be our bowler from the Melbourne Stars Women. Ferling picked five wickets last season and she bowls with a good economy as well.

S Bates (Price 8.5) and L Smith (Price 9) will be our bowlers from the Sydney Thunder Women. Bates picked 15 wickets last season and is a wonderful bowler whereas Smith is just picked to manage the credits.

Match Prediction: Melbourne Stars Women will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Natalie Sciver and Heather Knight

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Meg Lanning and Sammy Jo-Johnson

