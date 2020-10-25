Monu Kumar: Chennai Super Kings have handed a debut to their 25-year old uncapped Indian pacer against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

During the 44th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings in Dubai, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli won the toss and chose to bat.

“We will bat first. It’s pretty dry and rough. It’s interesting when the weather was hot the pitches weren’t playing well. The temperatures have dropped now but it’s slowing down,” Kohli told Star Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Talking about the changes for this match, Kohli announced that they have included all-rounder Moeen Ali for all-rounder Isuru Udana keeping in mind the spin-friendly conditions at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Ali, 33, has played a solitary match against Delhi Capitals earlier this season.

RCB have won the toss and elected to bat first! 👊🏻 Just the ☝🏻 change today. Moeen Ali comes in for Izy. #PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers #Dream11IPL #RCBvCSK pic.twitter.com/URYEMbzqZV — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) October 25, 2020

Have Mitchell Santner and Monu Kumar played for CSK in the past?

Much like Kohli, Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni also wanted to bat first. The 39-year old player further laid emphasis on testing their bench strength.

“We would have loved to bat first as well, same reason, it’s a used wicket. Mathematically we still have a chance, but you have to think how we have done in this season. 4-5 games prior we just took one game at a time and not worry about the points table. If we win it will take care of itself. We are looking at faces who haven’t got chances,” Dhoni told Star Sports during the toss.

As far as the changes for Chennai are concerned, they have handed a debut to Jharkhand pacer Monu Kumar Singh. Furthermore, New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner will also be playing his first match as the duo has replaced Shardul Thakur and Josh Hazlewood.

Monu, who had last played competitive cricket more than 11 months ago during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in Surat, will be adding to his 25 T20 caps via his IPL debut.

Santner, on the other hand, had made his IPL debut for Super Kings last season. In four matches for CSK, Santner has picked four wickets at an average of 23.50, an economy rate of 6.71 and a strike rate of 21.