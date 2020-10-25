The Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays enter Game 5 of the 2020 MLB World Series on Sunday night with the best-of-seven series tied 2-2 after the Rays earned a dramatic 8-7 victory in Game 4. First pitch is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET and there will be big money on the line in MLB DFS contests on FanDuel and DraftKings. The Dodgers expert to start ace left-hander Clayton Kershaw (1-0, 1.50 ERA in the World Series) against Rays right-hander Tyler Glasnow, who was shelled for six earned runs in 4 1/3 innings of Game 1. The return matchup from Game 1 means the Rays will probably be loading their lineup with more right-handed hitting to try and touch Kershaw.

That could bode well for Tampa Bay hitters like Randy Arozarena, who has homered in each of the last two games and set the MLB record for most postseason home runs. Arozarena should be an extremely popular option in the MLB DFS player pool for Game 5, but is there good value there or should you look elsewhere? Before locking in any Dodgers vs. Rays MLB DFS picks for Game 5 of the 2020 World Series, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

When it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book “Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune” as a top MLB DFS player, McClure’s proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

His model led him to some massive returns from his MLB DFS picks in 2019, producing daily Fantasy baseball lineups on SportsLine that returned as much as 30x. He also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice last season.

On Friday, McClure had Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts as one of his top MLB DFS picks. The result: Betts went 2-for-5 with two stolen bases in a 6-2 Dodgers victory — returning nearly 22 points on FanDuel.

Now, with the 2020 MLB World Series continuing with Game 5 on Sunday, Oct. 25, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure’s top MLB DFS picks for Game 5 of Dodgers vs. Rays

One of McClure’s top MLB DFS picks for Sunday is Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts. The seven-year veteran is enjoying his first season as a Dodger after six successful years in Boston. Betts is hitting .290 this postseason with six doubles, six stolen bases, seven RBI and 12 runs scored.

Betts turned in another stellar regular season, hitting .292 with 16 home runs, 39 RBIs, 38 stolen bases and 47 runs scored. His .927 OPS in the regular season was second in his career (1.078 In 2018) despite playing home games in the more cavernous Dodger Stadium. Betts dominated right-handers like Glasnow during the regular season, hitting .323 with all 16 of his home runs and all but two RBIs.

Another player McClure likes for Sunday’s Game 5 is Rays first baseman Yandy Diaz. The four-year veteran is in his third postseason with two different teams, as he started his career with the Cleveland Indians. Diaz has drawn 11 walks in 11 games, giving Tampa Bay valuable men on base to construct scoring situations.

Diaz was superb in the regular season, hitting .307 with 11 RBIs and 16 runs scored in 34 games. The Rays will have to be at their best against Kershaw on Sunday, but Diaz did jump on the All-Star lefty with a hit to open Game 1. McClure likes his value on Sunday for MLB DFS lineups.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Game 5 of Dodgers vs. Rays

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Sunday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won’t break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Game 5 of the 2020 World Series on Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure’s complete player pools and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.