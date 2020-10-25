Lakers GM Rob Pelinka shares a major similarity he found between LeBron James and Kobe Bryant; something that makes them stand out.

Rob Pelinka was the late Kobe Bryant’s agent for most of his career. He worked closely with the Hall of Famer and knew him very well. Rob is also the guy responsible for building a championship roster around LeBron James.

In his many years of working with Kobe Bryant, Rob understood why Kobe pursued greatness. Moreover, every thing the great man did on and off the court was done in a way to ensure on court excellence and results.

He sees the same drive in LeBron James. Rob spoke about this and the two stars on Adrian Wojnarowski’s Woj Podcast. Knowing both the superstars, Rob is the perfect guy to draw this comparison.

“They’re maniacal about the game of basketball”: Rob Pelinka

Rob Pelinka shares the major similarity he feels between two of the greatest players to ever play basketball. The 50-year old coach shares his views by saying:

“The one thing that is so clear about both Kobe and LeBron is that they’re maniacal about the game of basketball,” Pelinka said on The Woj Pod Podcast.

“What’s interesting about both LeBron and Kobe is that neither of them were satisfied or had a goal of scoring. Both LeBron and Kobe are about one thing, and that’s winning titles. The similarities in their approach of just being maniacal about doing whatever it takes to win championships is everything to both of those guys.”

Winning titles was at the top of Kobe’s wish list all through his career. He approached every single season with the same fervour and wanted to bring the title to LA. LeBron James has that similar drive in him and Pelinka brilliantly sums up how ‘The King’ has that ‘Mamba Mentality’ in him.

With his 4th overall title and the 1st with the Lakers, Pelinka and the entire Lakers front-office feel that James is just getting started in LA. With his focus, drive and overall basketball IQ; sky is the limit for the Lakers in the years to come.

The full episode can be heard here: