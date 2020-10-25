LeBron James handed Anthony Davis the responsibility of the Lakers leadership during this year’s playoffs.

Following seven years with the Pelicans and little to show for in terms of playoff success, Davis put championships foremost on his agenda. His trade demand to team up with LeBron James and the Lakers signals as much.

Davis made good on the promise and potential right in his first season. First with a regular season campaign in which he was the Defensive Player of the Year for many people. And then with a dominant showing throughout the Lakers’ playoff run, finishing as the top scorer of the playoffs.

LeBron James welcomed Anthony Davis with open arms, said ‘Its your team now’

James has had a reputation for being one of the greatest teammates ever. He’s always been a great locker room presence with his inspirational leadership and mentoring. The King has always put his teammates in the best position to succeed around him on and off the court.

“Win a couple more championships and win a couple MVPs and get a shoe and …” Davis said, stopping himself with laughter as he listed off the bullet points that James’ CV includes. “That all comes in time. … Like, he tells me, ‘This is your team. This is your time.’ Like, ‘I’m good. If I retired today, I’m fine.’”

While teaming up with possibly the best teammate of his NBA career and certainly the best fit, James was effusive in his praise for Davis. He courted the big man all through last season. He might probably also have acted through his agent and good friend Rich Paul, whom Davis hired as his agent ahead of the 2018-19 season.

The Lakers are in prime position to extend their championship run beyond this year. With James still the undisputed best player in the world and the best big man on the planet by his side, all they have to do is surround them with good role players.

James has reemerged as a GOAT candidate following his Age 35 season. The man still does whatever he wants on the court, and there’s a huge chasm between his quality and that of the rest of the league.