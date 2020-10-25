KOL vs KXIP Team Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab – 26 October 2020 (Sharjah). This game holds big importance in the tournament as the winner of this game will enter the top-4 of the league table.

Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Kings XI Punjab in the league match of IPL 2020 aka Indian Premier League which will be played at the Sharjah International Stadium in Sharjah.

Kolkata Knight Riders finally registered a brilliant victory in their last against the strong Delhi Capitals and this would certainly boost their confidence. The arrival of Sunil Narine proved to be vital for this side whereas Nitish Rana also played a brilliant knock as an opener. Varun Chakravarthy and Pat Cummins proved their class in the last game whereas Lockie Ferguson is also an asset. A victory in this game will almost secure their spot in their playoffs or else, their fate won’t be in their own hands.

Kings XI Punjab, on the other hand, are coming on the back of four straight wins and are playing some fantastic cricket at the moment. The bowlers defended a very low score in the last game and will come with all guns blazing in this game as well. Everyone ruled this side out of the tournament but a victory here in this game will see them enter the top-4. This team is high on confidence and will go as the favourites.

Pitch Report – This pitch in Sharjah is getting slower & slower but the shorter boundaries aid the batsmen. The average 1st innings score in IPL 2020 here is 190 runs.

Total IPL 2020 Games Played: 9; Batting 1st Won: 5; Batting 2nd Won: 4

Match Details :

Time:- 7.30 PM, Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Kolkata Knight Riders – Nitish Rana, Shubhman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Charkravarthy.

Kings XI Punjab – KL Rahul, Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, Ravi Bishnoi.

Clean-Hitters in the Team

Kolkata Knight Riders – Eoin Morgan and Shubhman Gill.

Kings XI Punjab – KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, and Chris Gayle.

Death Overs Specialist Bowlers

Kolkata Knight Riders – Lockie Ferguson and Pat Cummins.

Kings XI Punjab – Chris Jordan and Mohammad Shami.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, and Mohammad Shami.

KOL vs KXIP Team Wicket-Keeper

KL Rahul (Price 11) and Nicholas Pooran (Price 9.5) will be the wicket-keepers of our squad. Rahul is the highest scorer of the tournament and has scored 567 runs at an average of 63. He is in brilliant form and just cannot be dropped whereas Pooran has played some really crucial knocks for this side and has scored at an average of 40.88 this season. Both of them are really important players of this side.

KOL vs KXIP Team Batsmen

Chris Gayle (Price 9) will be our batsmen from the Kings XI Punjab. Gayle has been performing his role very well and is giving the side some blistering middle-overs. He can be the most lethal weapon of Punjab on this pocket-sized ground.

Shubhman Gill (Price 9.5) and Nitish Rana (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from the Kolkata Knight Riders. Shubhman has been the best batsman of the side and has scored over 300 runs in the tournament whereas Rana played a brilliant knock in the last game as an opener and he is expected to do the same role in this game as well. Both of them are good players.

KOL vs KXIP Team All-Rounders

Sunil Narine (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounder from the Kolkata Knight Riders. Narine made a brilliant return in the last game and scored 64 runs in just 32 deliveries whereas he bowls his full quota of overs as well. He is the best option available in this category.

KOL vs KXIP Team Bowlers

Mohammad Shami (Price 9), Chris Jordan (Price 8.5), and Arshdeep Singh (Price 8) will be our bowlers from the Kings XI Punjab. Shami has been the best bowler of the side and has picked 17 wickets in the tournament whereas Arshdeep has also bowled well and has 9 wickets under his belt. Jordan, on the other hand, bowled a brilliant spell of death-bowling in the last game and picked three wickets. All three of them are genuine wicket-takers.

Pat Cummins (Price 8.5) and Varun Chakravarthy (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Kolkata Knight Riders. Varun has been the best bowler of the side this season with 12 wickets under his name. He picked a fifer in the last game whereas Cummins also proved his class in the last game by bowling a beautiful spell of fast bowling and picking three wickets as well. Both of them are crucial parts of this team.

Match Prediction: Kings XI Punjab will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

KL Rahul and Sunil Narine

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Chris Gayle and Shubhman Gill

