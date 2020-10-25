KKR vs KXIP Head to Head Records: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the 46th match of IPL 2020.

The 46th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab in Sharjah tomorrow.

Having won six and lost five out of their 11 matches so far, Knight Riders are currently at the fourth position on the points table. Kings XI, on the other hand, are at a position below with five wins and six losses in their 11 matches.

Considering that IPL 2020 is into its business end and how these two teams are perhaps fighting for the same spot, expect this match to be a cracker of a contest at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium which will might give a hint of teams qualifying for the playoffs.

While Kolkata would be waiting for all-rounder Andre Russell’s injury status, fans of Punjab will have eyes on the status of opening batsman Mayank Agarwal.

KKR vs KXIP Head to Head Records

Total number of matches played: 26

Matches won by KKR: 18

Matches won by KXIP: 8

Matched played in India: 22 (KKR 16, KXIP 6)

Matches played in UAE: 2 (KKR 1, KXIP 1)

KKR average score against KXIP: 163

KXIP average score against KKR: 160

Most runs for KKR: 251 (Andre Russell)

Most runs for KXIP: 262 (Glenn Maxwell)

Most wickets for KKR: 28 (Sunil Narine)

Most wickets for KXIP: 3 (Mohammed Shami)

Most catches for KKR: 3 (Dinesh Karthik, Sunil Narine and Andre Russell)

Most catches for KXIP: 5 (Glenn Maxwell)

The last time Knight Riders and Kings XI had locked horns against each other was more than two weeks ago in Abu Dhabi. In what was a quintessential choke by KXIP, they failed to chase down a 165-run target despite an outstanding 115-run partnership between captain Lokesh Rahul (74) and Agarwal (56).

It was the same match when Knight Riders pacer Prasidh Krishna (4-0-29-3) and all-rounder Sunil Narine (4-0-28-2) had dominated with the ball after the then captain Dinesh Karthik scored 58 (29).