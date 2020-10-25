Justin Gaethje, who was put to sleep in the match, upon regaining the consciousness walked up to Khabib Nurmagomedov, and consoled him as he was swamped by emotions.

After an incredible night, which saw Khabib Nurmagomedov hung up his gloves after attaining his 29th straight win, the other protagonist of the main event– Justin Gaethje also did not leave the site in dejection and exhibited his high spiritedness in an interview with ESPN.

In the after-match sitting the Highlight conveyed about being upset over the loss, but acknowledged that Khabib was better.

“I an hurt, it’s emotional, but ultimately it is the name of the game. I had him in trouble I wasn’t many kicks away from him not being able to walk. He’s gonna be limping for at least the next three weeks. That’s nothing to be proud of because because I lost.”

Gaethje further said, “I love striking so much. I love fighting so much. But to be the best in the world you have to be great everywhere, and he’s better than me in grappling right now.”

Also read: UFC 254: Magomed Ankalaev Goes 2-0 Up Over Ion Cutelaba. Watch The Incredible Knockout Blow By The Russian

Justin Gaethje Reveals What He Told Khabib Nurmagomedov After The Match

After securing another victory via submission, Khabib Nurmagomedov did not showcased a jubilant figure, rather he was down on the ground certainly mourning over the tragic loss of his father. While he was on his knees, Justin Gaethje came up to him and evidently said words of encouragement.

In the same interview Justin revealed, “As soon as the fight was over, I went up and told him that he just made his father so proud.”

Justin Gaethje, who empathized with Khabib, is also very close to his family. Before this fight he did said about how he is eternally grateful to his parents, for all the sacrifices that have made in order to get him to this stage.

Click Here For More UFC News