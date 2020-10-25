Jofra Archer catch vs Mumbai Indians: The fast bowler from Rajasthan Royals contributed significantly on the field at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

During the 45th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi, Rajasthan Royals spearhead Jofra Archer put on display a praiseworthy fielding effort to dismiss Mumbai Indians opening batsman Ishan Kishan.

It all happened on the fourth delivery of the 11th over when Kishan slashed a short and wide delivery from Royals pacer Kartik Tyagi towards third-man. In what initially seemed to sail over Archer at third-man, he eventually timed his jump to perfection to grab an absolute stunner.

Kishan, who opened the batting with wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock (6), departed after scoring 37 (36) with the help of four fours and a six. The southpaw’s dismissal also brought an end to an 83-run partnership for the second wicket between Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav.

Tyagi, who was introduced as the first-change bowler inside the powerplay, registered his first wicket for the match in the form of Kishan. The wicket is sort of proving a game-changer for Rajasthan as they have subsequently dismissed Yadav (40) and MI captain Kieron Pollard (6).

Earlier, it was Pollard who had won the toss and chose to bat in the absence of regular captain Rohit Sharma. With Saurabh Tiwary and Krunal Pandya in the middle now, Indians require a steady partnership for the next few overs.

How Twitterati reacted:

Woh catch dekh kar aisa laga ki @JofraArcher apne ghar ka bulb 💡 badal raha hai. 🤯#RRvMI — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 25, 2020

incredibly archer leapt that high with all that gold around his neck #RRvsMI #IPL2020 — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) October 25, 2020

He drops the easiest of catches one day and then takes this!! @JofraArcher is just the character cricket loves to have. What a player! — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) October 25, 2020

