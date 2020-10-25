We have an AFC East matchup on tap in Week 7, as the Buffalo Bills travel to East Rutherford to take on the New York Jets. These two teams faced off in the season opener, and Sean McDermott’s squad came out on top with a 27-17 win. Believe it or not, the 0-6 Jets actually have some momentum going for them as they head into this game. The Bills are riding a two-game losing streak and Jets quarterback Sam Darnold is expected to return to the starting lineup after he missed New York’s last two games due to an AC joint sprain he suffered during the Week 4 loss to the Denver Broncos. Still, will that be enough for Adam Gase to record his first win of the 2020 season and keep his job?

The Bills lead the all-time series 63-56 and have won two out of the past three matchups. Below, we will get you caught up on the most intriguing betting angles to get you locked in before kickoff. All odds are via William Hill Sportsbook.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 25 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Follow: CBS Sports App

Bills (-10.5) at Jets

This line has seen quite a bit of movement, as it reopened at Bills -11 on Sunday night and climbed to Bills -13 by Wednesday. The news that Darnold was returning to the lineup clearly made an impact in Vegas, as the line then fell all the way to Bills -10.5 by Friday evening.

The pick: Bills -10.5. Since the Jets have yet to cover the spread this season, I’m going to have to go with the Bills. Buffalo appears due for a bounce-back victory and this opponent provides the perfect opportunity for the Bills to get back into the win column. Additionally, seven of our eight CBS NFL experts have the Bills covering not just 10.5 points, but the earlier line of -13.

Over/Under 46 points

The total has actually fallen as the week has gone on, as it reopened at 48 on Monday but has fallen to 46.

The pick: Under 46. I’m leaning towards taking the Under here. The Bills haven’t scored more than 17 points over the last two weeks and the Jets average a league-worst 12.5 points per game.

First half: Bills -6.5 (-120)

If I think the Bills can cover more than 10 points this game, then I think they can be up by at least a touchdown in the first half. In fact, the Jets have been down by less than double digits at the halftime break just once this season, and that was against the Broncos, who had a quarterback that was making his first NFL start.

Player props

Josh Allen total passing touchdowns: Over 1.5 (-190). This prop is a bit confusing, as Allen has passed for at least two touchdowns in each game this season. I don’t think the Jets have some formidable defense that is going to stop that streak. As you can see, Allen is definitely favored to throw two touchdowns on Sunday, but just go ahead and put money on this easy prop.

Sam Darnold total passing attempts: Under 36.5 (-105). You would probably expect Darnold to be passing the ball a lot this week since the Jets have trailed in every game they have played so far this season, but he has actually attempted more than 36 passes just once this year. I’ll take the Under.

Devin Singletary total rushing attempts: Under 15.5 (+100). Singletary has rushed 16 or more times just once this season and he also splits some carries with Zack Moss. SportsLine projects he will hit the Under, plus I like that I’m getting a bit of juice as well.