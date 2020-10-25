Is Rohit Sharma playing: The regular captain of the defending champions had missed the last match due to a left hamstring injury.

During the 45th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi, Mumbai Indians stand-in captain Kieron Pollard won the toss and chose to bat.

The development means that their regular captain Rohit Sharma will miss his second match in a row due to a left hamstring injury. Talking about the solitary change made by them, Pollard confirmed that James Pattinson has returned in place of Nathan Coulter-Nile.

.@QuinnyDeKock69: Don’t ask me when will Rohit be back because even I don’t know it. He’s recovering fine and is getting back into the scheme of things.#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #Dream11IPL #RRvMI — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 25, 2020

“We’re going to bat. Pitch is fairly good. Done pretty well batting first. Couple of venues dew has played a major factor. Here, not so much. Whatever you do you have to do it properly,” Pollard told Star Sports during the toss.

Rohit Sharma to miss IPL 2020 match against Rajasthan Royals

Unlike Indians, Rajasthan Royals captain Steven Smith made public that they haven’t made any change to their Playing XI. Having lost seven out of their 11 matches so far, Royals are all but out of contention to qualify for the playoffs from their current No. 8 position on the points table.

“Same team. We’ve played some reasonable cricket without getting over the line. Last one was a bit disappointing. Hopefully we can get over the line. We’ve got three games, for us it’s about winning them all. See how we go,” Smith told Star Sports during the toss.

Mumbai Indians Playing XI – 1) Quinton de Kock (wk) 2) Ishan Kishan 3) Suryakumar Yadav 4) Saurabh Tiwary 5) Hardik Pandya 6) Kieron Pollard (c) 7) Krunal Pandya 8) James Pattinson 9) Rahul Chahar 10) Trent Boult 11) Jasprit Bumrah

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI – 1) Robin Uthappa 2) Ben Stokes 3) Sanju Samson (wk) 4) Steven Smith (c) 5) Jos Buttler 6) Riyan Parag 7) Rahul Tewatia 8) Jofra Archer 9) Shreyas Gopal 10) Ankit Rajpoot 11) Kartik Tyagi