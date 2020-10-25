“I wish these guys would quit playing these games” – Booker T reveals what Matt Riddle is doing wrong and how it is holding him back.

Booker T has never been shy of speaking his mind. The WWE Hall of Famer was at it again when he criticised Matt Riddle for the way he carries himself. The former World Heavyweight Champion claimed Riddle needed to focus on storytelling than flashy moves.

Speaking on his “The Hall of Fame podcast” Booker T questioned Riddle’s wrestling style and offered his help to improve the King of Bros. Many have viewed Riddle as a potential future world champion. However, Booker T believes that certain changes need to be made in order for him to reach his potential.

Booker T reveals what Matt Riddle is doing wrong

“Not taking anything away from Matt Riddle, that (not wearing boots) was the first thing I noticed about him,” Booker T said. “I know flipping them off was cool and how WWE captured it in slow motion. That’s fine but I think about so much when it goes into being the wrestling heavyweight champion.

“Let’s think about it for one second. How many world heavyweight champions have we had that were bare feet? If you’re trying to get to the heavyweight championship or the Universal championship, there has always been a certain look that you have to have.

“My thing is, if Matt Riddle took my advice, maybe he would understand the concepts of making a match feel as opposed to somebody just watching it. That’s what I try to talk to these guys more than anything.

“They probably can do more moves than I ever could think about doing, but it’s not the wrestling moves I’m talking about ever when I talk about guys like Matt Riddle. It’s about making people feel a certain way when they watch it.

“I want to go out and create some great Shakespeare. It’s not a match. It’s real to me and I’m going to make it real. I wish these guys would quit playing these games and think for a second and say, let me see exactly what this guy is talking about because trust me, I could help you a lot more than I could hurt you.”

