Through 1 Quarter

Although the New York Jets were the underdogs at kickoff, they’ve since taken control of the game. Either team is in a position to win, but they lead against the Buffalo Bills 3 to nothing. The Jets took a hit to their ego last week, so a victory here would be a pleasant pick-me-up.

New York’s offense has come from several players so far, with RB Frank Gore leading the way by picking up 37 yards on the ground on seven carries. QB Sam Darnold has been efficient, with a passer rating of 163.60.

Both New York and Buffalo suffered losses in their previous contests, but New York is closer to making up for it this week. New York will have to keep the pressure on with three quarters left to play.

Who’s Playing

Buffalo @ New York

Current Records: Buffalo 4-2; New York 0-6

What to Know

The New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills will face off in an AFC East clash at 1 p.m. ET Oct. 25 at MetLife Stadium. The Jets are still on the hunt for that elusive first W.

New York found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 24 to nothing punch to the gut against the Miami Dolphins last week. The last quarter was a mere formality since it was already 24 to nothing by the third quarter. QB Joe Flacco had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception with only 186 yards passing.

Meanwhile, Buffalo came up short against the Kansas City Chiefs last Monday, falling 26-17. No one had a standout game offensively for Buffalo, but they got scores from WR Cole Beasley and WR Stefon Diggs.

New York have to know they’ll be fighting an uphill battle given the 10 point spread they are up against. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in all their past six games.

These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. Allowing an average of 30.83 points per game, New York hadn’t exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We’ll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: MetLife Stadium — East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium — East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $45.00

Odds

The Bills are a big 10-point favorite against the Jets, according to the latest NFL odds.

Bettors have moved against the Bills slightly, as the game opened with the Bills as a 12.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Buffalo have won six out of their last 11 games against New York.

Sep 13, 2020 – Buffalo 27 vs. New York 17

Dec 29, 2019 – New York 13 vs. Buffalo 6

Sep 08, 2019 – Buffalo 17 vs. New York 16

Dec 09, 2018 – New York 27 vs. Buffalo 23

Nov 11, 2018 – Buffalo 41 vs. New York 10

Nov 02, 2017 – New York 34 vs. Buffalo 21

Sep 10, 2017 – Buffalo 21 vs. New York 12

Jan 01, 2017 – New York 30 vs. Buffalo 10

Sep 15, 2016 – New York 37 vs. Buffalo 31

Jan 03, 2016 – Buffalo 22 vs. New York 17

Nov 12, 2015 – Buffalo 22 vs. New York 17

Top Projected Fantasy Players