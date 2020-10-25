“He crashes a lot just ruined my race”- Lando Norris unapologetically rants at Lance Stroll for crashing into him during the race on Sunday.

Lance Stroll and Lando Norris were amidst a battle during the Portuguese Grand Prix race when Lance Stroll barged into Lando Norris while attempting to overtake.

The hit caused considerable damage to Norris who had to pit immediately and was propelled to lose his spot to other drivers. After the race, Norris while explaining the incident was totally fuming at Stroll.

“He didn’t learn from Friday and didn’t seem to learn with anything he does” and reckoned he would need to “make sure he [Stroll] stays away on the track.”

“I think it was quite obvious, on the TV,” Norris said. “I don’t know what he was doing. I was still on the inside, clearly.

“He just did what he did on Friday again. I don’t know if he can’t see properly on the right side or something. He does the same all the time. He crashes a lot. Just ruined my race.”

Racing Point team principal Otmar Szafnauer described the collision as a racing incident, while Stroll himself said it was an “awkward” situation.

“He [Norris] was kind of in the middle of the track, and then I wasn’t sure if he was going to go on the inside or stay on the line,” Stroll said. “It was very awkward.

“So, I had to make a split-second decision, and I was on the outside over the kerb and from there, yeah, I just kind of turned into the corner and I guess it wasn’t enough room for the both of us, so that was that.”

“He crashes a lot just ruined my race”- Watch the incident

Lance Stroll went off the track as he attempted to get past Lando Norris at turn 1!#F1 #FOXSportsF1 #PortugueseGP pic.twitter.com/TkTwLdVFKY — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) October 25, 2020

Norris believes he could’ve scored points.

As mentioned above with the damage caused by Stroll, Norris had to pit and let go of his promising position on the track, but with this unprecedented situation, he ended up at P13 by the end of the race.

The Briton driver is furious about this result and believes that he was at a good position before Stroll barged into him and could’ve scored points.

“When I’m driving, and he does something like that – or anyone does something, then I’m annoyed, and I say things, but it’s just cause you’re so frustrated,” Norris said of his furious radio message straight after the incident.

“It goes from going well so quickly to going terribly. Of course, I was annoyed. I’m disappointed now but nothing I can do about it.”