The New England Patriots are a bad football team right now as they lost at home to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, 33-6.

For those keeping score at home that is the worst home loss for Bill Belichick as coach of the Patriots and it’s the first 3-game losing streak for New England in a very long time.

Belichick, of course, basically made the decision to break up with Tom Brady over the offseason. While the Patriots are now 2-4 and looking truly awful, the 43-year-old Brady had another four TD passes in the Bucs 45-20 victory over the Raiders in Las Vegas on Sunday. Tampa is now 5-2 and is one of the best teams in the league.

The difference between those two games for Belichick and Brady had everyone weighing on the classic Belichick-Brady debate while taking shots at Belichick: