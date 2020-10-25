Getty Images



Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager joined a select group of hitters with a third-inning home run against the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 4 of the World Series on Saturday night. Seager’s home run was the second historic Dodgers blast of the night, joining Justin Turner’s first-inning shot that gifted them an early 1-0 lead.

Both were hit against left-hander Ryan Yarbrough, who started the game for the Rays. Take at Seager’s:

Seager’s home run left the bat traveling at 104.6 mph and at a 33-degree angle, according to Statcast. Their calculations have Seager’s homer carrying some 411 feet if it were uninterrupted or influenced by the stadium or other outside factors.

Seager’s home run was his eighth of October, and it put him in elite company. Four other sluggers have hit eight home runs in a single postseason: Barry Bonds, Carlos Beltran, Nelson Cruz, and Randy Arozarena, who, of course, has done it as a member of the Rays this October. No hitter in MLB history has recorded nine homers in a postseason, and none of the previous three hitters who slugged eight won the World Series.

Seager entered Saturday night hitting .304/.403/.750 in his first 15 games this postseason. It should be noted that Seager and Arozarena will likely benefit from the expanded playoffs format if they hit their ninth before the World Series concludes. Saturday’s game was the 16th of Seager’s postseason and the 18th for Arozarena; Bonds and Cruz each played in 17 during their monster Octobers, while Beltran appeared in just 12 games in 2004.

Saturday’s game was Seager’s 47th career postseason game. In those, he’d hit .236/.318/.466 with 10 home runs and 26 runs batted in. During the regular season, Seager has been a career .295/.362/.500 hitter with 88 home runs in 541 big-league games.