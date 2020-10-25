The Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals will face off in an AFC North clash at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. Cincinnati is 1-4-1 overall and 1-1 at home, while the Browns are 4-2 overall and 1-2 on the road. Cleveland won the first meeting between the teams on September 17, 35-30. The Bengals have lost two of their past three games. The Browns had a four-game winning streak snapped last week.

Bengals vs. Browns spread: Bengals +3

Bengals vs. Browns over-under: 50.5 points

Bengals vs. Browns money line: Cincinnati +160, Cleveland -180

What you need to know about the Bengals

The Bengals lost 31-27 to the Indianapolis Colts this past Sunday. Cincinnati went up 14-0 in the first quarter but squandered the lead. Joe Burrow passed for 313 yards and rushed for a TD last week, his fourth career game with 300-plus passing yards, tied for the most by any player in his first six games in NFL history. Burrow passed for 316 yards and three TDs vs. 0 INTs in the Week 2 meeting between the teams.

Joe Mixon has been ruled out for Week 7 because of a foot injury. Giovani Bernard, who rushed for his first TD of the season last week, is expected to start in Mixon’s place. Tyler Boyd had five catches for 54 yards last week. He had seven catches for 72 yards and TD in the Week 2 meeting. Tee Higgins set career highs in catches (six) and yards (125) last week. Jessie Bates had 10 tackles in the Week 2 meeting. He leads all safeties with eight passes defensed this season. The Bengals have lost four of their past five meetings with the Browns.

What you need to know about the Browns

Meanwhile Cleveland was trampled in a 38-7 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers this past Sunday. Baker Mayfield threw two interceptions with only 119 yards passing and one TD pass. The Bengals come into the contest with the fourth fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the NFL at five. Mayfield completed 16 of 23 passes for 219 yards and two TDs in the Week 2 meeting.

Kareem Hunt had 101 scrimmage yards and two TDs in the Week 2 meeting. He has six TDs from scrimmage in four career games vs. Cincinnati. Hunt is the only player in the AFC with three rushing TDs and three receiving TDs this season. Odell Beckham Jr. had four catches for 74 yards and a TD in the Week 2 meeting. He has a receiving TD in three of four career games vs. Cincinnati. Myles Garrett ranks second in the NFL with seven sacks this season.

How to make Browns vs. Bengals picks

