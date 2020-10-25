It has been more than a frustrating weekend for Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap. The two-time Pro Bowler had spent his entire career in Cincinnati, but it’s becoming abundantly clear that he wants out.

That frustration has played out both on social media and on the sidelines as of late.

On Saturday, Dunlap posted a photo of what looked to be the Bengals’ depth chart, showing him listed as a third-stringer. It’s never a good sign when a player goes public before a game to voice displeasure about how he’s being used. So, you can imagine that this was just a start for Dunlap.

It got worse when Dunlap played sparingly in Sunday’s game against the Browns and didn’t record a single tackle. The CBS broadcast ended up capturing a sideline argument between Dunlap and defensive line coach Nick Eason.

The two were separated. And immediately after the game, Dunlap took to Twitter to say that he’s willing to sell his house.

Having seen what Dunlap tweeted, wide receiver Tyler Boyd made a similar house listing to mock Dunlap.

The NFL trade deadline is Nov. 3, so it’s clear that Dunlap will push to get out of Cincinnati. After all, he already is.

But this is playing out terribly for Zac Taylor. No coach wants to see teammates going after each other publicly like that.