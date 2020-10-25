Ben Stokes IPL century: The star English all-rounder has finally justified Rajasthan Royals’ decision of opening the batting with him.

During the 45th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi, Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets to register their fifth victory this season.

Chasing a mammoth 196-run target, Rajasthan never really played like a bottom-ranked team. Despite them losing opening batsman Robin Uthappa (13) and captain Steven Smith (11) inside the powerplay, persistence to open with all-rounder Ben Stokes paid-off as the Englishman registered his second IPL century in a winning cause.

Accompanied by wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson, the pair stitched together a match-winning 152-run partnership for the fourth wicket to leave the opposition bowlers clueless. Nullifying the consequential impact generated by Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya via his fourth IPL half-century, Stokes and Samson sealed the chase in the penultimate over.

The best part about the partnership was that runs were scored at an impressive uniform pace and not just towards the business end. While the same kept Royals into the match, it didn’t put unnecessary pressure on Stokes and Samson.

Stokes, who completed his half-century right at the halfway mark, crossed the three-figure mark in the last over of the match scoring 107* (60) including 14 fours and three sixes.

Samson, on the other hand, didn’t waste his start for a change as he contributed a well-made 54* (31) with the help of four fours and three sixes.

Ben Stokes IPL century

Ben stokes @benstokes38 scores a quality 💯! What a timely knock when team needed it great partnership with @IamSanjuSamson another cool and composed knock ! And this #IPL2020 table is getting interesting ! Great hitting by @hardikpandya7 to set up a big total for #rr #RRvsMI — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 25, 2020

Dilli Metro mein baithne ko Seat , Zindagi me sachha pyaar aur IPL Playoffs mein jagah itni aasani se nahi milti.

Rajasthan still very much alive. Outstanding innings from Ben Stokes. #MIvsRR — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 25, 2020

That was top effort from #rr vs #mi chasing mammoth total against the strong bowling unit. #benstokes #sanjusamson — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 25, 2020

Great game tonight @mipaltan vs @rajasthanroyals some brilliant hitting by @hardikpandya7 but in the end @benstokes38 coming to the party with brilliant 100 and @IamSanjuSamson 👌 @IPL — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 25, 2020

Ben Stokes – First man to score 2 centuries in successful run-chases in IPL history. #IPL2020 #RRvMI — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) October 25, 2020

This man is an entertainer and he has come to win! Made that look unbelievably easy! Some very proud people in England & NZ! Feel very fortunate to have witnessed that! 🔥🔥🔥🔥 @benstokes38 @rajasthanroyals @mipaltan #stokes #IPL2020 #RRvMI — Isa Guha (@isaguha) October 25, 2020

So my IPL match winner @IamSanjuSamson does it again.. yes, Its come after a while but 3 MW innings in 11 games is not bad at all.. with @benstokes38 back to his best, this was a special chase.. #RRvsMI — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) October 25, 2020

Is there anything that #benstokes can’t do. The very best in the world right now coming good for #rr in crucial game.#IPL2020 — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) October 25, 2020

