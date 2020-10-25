BAR Vs ANR Fantasy Team Overview, Match Centre And Probable Playing 5: Andorra’s renaissance comes across Barcelona’s might.

While Andorra still have a long way to go in the league before they can ascertain their identity as a playoffs zone regular side, the club has fended off reasonably well for itself across the last week. On a downward spiral as they went onto lose three successive games, the club has rekindled its season with two wins on the bounce.

While the wins have been far from reassuring or convincing, all that matters for the club is the fact that they have managed to stem their ever widening cracks. The side saw its foregone encounter go all the way down into overtime with the club for the first time this season showing resillinace and pluck to totter its way to an 87-82 win on the day.

The success puts the club on the cusp of making it into the top 8, spots the club will be eyeing to breach this time around. However, they await a staunch Barcelona outfit today in the midst of their minirevival, a team which makes for an extremely formidable opposition for Andorra.

Probable Winner

After being handed over their first defeat of the season, Barcelona came back stronger and meaner than ever. The side marauded it way to a comprehensive 87-60 win the last time around to quickly turnaround their defeat.

That emphatic attacking show typified the side’s stature in the league. And with the club looking to erase the deficit refraining it from moving it top spot, Barcelona will come out hammer and tongs today as well to canter their way to a second win in succession.

Probable Playing 5

Barcelona

Davies, Mirotic, Higgins, Abrines, Hanga

Andorra

Senglin, Hannah, Perez, Pauli, Dime

Match Details

ACB La Liga 2020-21

Match: Barcelona Vs Andorra

Date And Time: 26th October, Monday: 12:30am

Venue: Palau Blaugrana, Barcelona

Best Shooter

Barcelona

Andorra

Best Defender

Barcelona

Andorra

Bygone Encounter

Barcelona Vs Gipuzkoa: 87-60

Andorra Vs Burgos: 87-82

BAR Vs ANR Fantasy Team Picks

Point Guard

After missing out on a couple of encounters for his side, Leandro Bolmaro returned for Barcelona the last time around. And it was some return as well as he burst onto the stage with a profound 8 points and 10 assists to see him be an instant pick for us today.

Thomas Heurtel yet again controlled the middle of the court for Barcelona with his quick ball rotations and movements to make him the second pick from the club. Andorra on the other hand see us reign in the enterprising Clevin Hannah after his scrumptious 28 point game winning performance for the club.

Shooting Guard

Jeremy Senglin helped himself to 7 points and 5 rebounds in his previous appearance to see him partner up with Clevin for the upcoming scrimmage.

Small Forward

Tomasz Gielo ended up being an integral part of his side’s win the last time around. He ended up with a staggering 15 points and 9 rebounds, a player who was influential in both the paints for the club.

7 points and 4 assists for Adam Hanga see him be ingrained in our side from Barcelona.

Power Forward

If Andorra are to have nay chance of keeping their winning spree going, the club will need Malik Dime to be exceptional in defence. And with 8 rebounds the last time around, he showed he is a name who can be relied upon, a player whose guile and grit has made him a searing headache for attackers.

Centre

Endowed with a sprawling skill set, one which allows him to shoot reverse scoops, spin and slams and the offhanded shots, Brandon Davies will be completing our set of picks from Barcelona.

Star Player

The 15 points he dropped for his side the last time around see Davies be our star player while Hannah is the pro player.

Fantasy Team

Heurtel, Hannah, Bolmaro, Senglin, Hanga, Gielo, Dime, Davies

