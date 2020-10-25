The Dallas Cowboys were already in a rough spot at quarterback after Dak Prescott went down with a fractured and dislocated ankle. And matters aren’t looking any better in Sunday’s game against the Washington Football Team.

Andy Dalton was knocked out of the game in the second half with a head injury that came on one of the more dangerous and dirty hits we’ll see in today’s NFL.

The play in question to place when Dalton scrambled on a third-and-10 play from his own end zone. Dalton was going to be well short of the first down when he started his slide, but Washington linebacker Jon Bostic still flew in with a helmet-to-helmet hit after the slide was initiated.

And a closer look … just awful.

Bostic was ejected for the hit, and he should probably expect a suspension as well. Fans were understandably outraged.

Dalton left the game with help from the training staff. He was replaced by Ben DiNucci at quarterback.