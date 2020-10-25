The Green Bay Packers plan to sit star running back Aaron Jones when they kick off against the Texans on Sunday, according to Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. Jones has been battling a calf strain and noted on Friday that he feels confident that he can play on it, but the Packers aren’t expected to push him, per Wood. Jones did not practice on Friday and his status is officially listed as questionable.

“Just kind of felt my calf get tight during practice, really didn’t pay it much attention and then after and throughout the later parts of the day is when I started to feel it,” he told reporters on Friday, via the official team website. “I feel like I’m confident I can play, but I know our trainers and doctors have the players’ best interests in mind. I’m gonna do everything in my power to make sure I can get out on the field, but it’s up to the team doctors.”

Jones did make the trip to Houston with the Packers, but if he’s not 100% ready to play, the expectation is that he will be ruled out.

In his absence, Wood notes that both Jamaal Williams and AJ Dillon will see an increased workload in Week 7 against a Texans team that is allowing 177.5 rushing yards per game, most in the NFL. With Williams known more for his pass-catching ability, head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters this week that Dillon can “absolutely” handle an increased number of carries as a pure runner out of the backfield.