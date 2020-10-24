The Dodgers and Rays split the first two games of the 2020 World Series, and after a day off, the teams returned to the field at Globe Life Park in Arlington for Game 3.

Charlie Morton (1-0 in the postseason, 15.2 IP, 1 ER) got the start for the Rays, and Walker Buehler (1-0, 19.0 IP, 4 ER) started for the Dodgers.

1st inning:

Rays first baseman Ji-Man Choi pulled off an amazing split to catch a throw for the very first out of the game.

The split by Ji-man Choi on this play 😫 pic.twitter.com/hjRjLtpcWA — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 24, 2020

Two batters later, Justin Turner hit a solo shot off Morton to left field to give the Dodgers an early 1-0 lead.

End 1st: Dodgers 1, Rays 0