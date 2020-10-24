Prithvi Shaw not playing: The talented but out of form opening batsman has been benched for this match against Kolkata Knight Riders.

During the 42nd match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals in Abu Dhabi, Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and chose to field.

“We will bowl first, there’s bit of grass on the wicket. It will help our seamers at the start. We are not here to survive, but we’re here to express ourselves, so our mindset will be the same.

“We will have the same approach. Every player has been Man of the match on some occasion and it’s good to see the camaraderie within the team,” Iyer told Star Sports during the toss.

In addition to announcing a couple of changes, Kolkata Knight Riders captain hoped to play their “best cricket” today. “We had good practice for a couple of days, just that we need to re-focus. We haven’t played our best cricket, hopefully we do that today. We were looking to bowl first, but this looks a good wicket. We enjoy playing here,” Morgan told Star Sports during the toss.

Why is Prithvi Shaw not playing today’s IPL 2020 match vs KKR?

The 34-year old player confirmed that all-rounder Sunil Narine will be playing this match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. While Narine has replaced batsman Tom Banton, pacer Kamlesh Nagarkoti has been included in place of spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

Much like Kolkata, Delhi have also made a couple of changes to their Playing XI. The development means that Ajinkya Rahane will open the batting alongside Shikhar Dhawan in place of Prithvi Shaw and Anrich Nortje will play in Daniel Sams’ place.

2⃣0⃣0⃣ T20 Matches Another milestone under his name as @ajinkyarahane88 makes his comeback into the Playing XI #KKRvDC #YehHaiNayiDilli #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/3ZRYkaznAh — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from ) (@DelhiCapitals) October 24, 2020

Shaw, who has scored 209 runs in 10 T20s at an average and strike rate of 20.90 and 141.21 respectively this season, has been benched after not making the best use of opportunities given to him in IPL 2020.