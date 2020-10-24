Mayank Agarwal not playing: The in-form opening batsman from Kings XI Punjab won’t take the field tonight at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

During the 43rd match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner has won the toss and chose to field.

“We’re going to have a bowl first. I think the last game proved that a little bit of dew came towards the end. Towards the back end there was a bit of pace on the wicket.

“Each game presents a new challenge, these guys are on a roll and it was nice for us as well to win the last game and get some momentum. We have spoken a lot about our middle order and it was nice to see the guys play without risk in the last game,” Warner told Star Sports during the toss.

Talking about the changes for Hyderabad, Warner made public that pacer Khaleel Ahmed has returned to the Playing XI in place of spinner Shahbaz Nadeem.

Why is Mayank Agarwal not playing today’s IPL 2020 match vs SRH?

Kings XI Punjab captain Lokesh Rahul, on the other hand, revealed that he too wanted to bowl first. Coming on the back of three consecutive victories, Rahul hailed the presence of overseas players such as Chris Gayle and Glenn Maxwell and hoped to play “aggressive cricket”.

“I would’ve liked to bowl as well. We’ve batted second in the last few games which we’ve won. The wicket shouldn’t change much, it looks good. Winning obviously gives the group a lot of confidence especially when it comes against the top three teams.

“Chris [Gayle] has been a big matchwinner, he has come good and brings calm and a winning spirit into the dressing room. He keeps the mood of the dressing room very light and the boys love playing with him. [Glenn] Maxwell coming good in the last game gives confidence to the group. Hopefully we can play aggressive cricket,” Rahul told Star Sports during the toss.

A huge blow to Kings XI ahead of this match is that their in-form opening batsman Mayank Agarwal won’t take the field due to his bruised knee from the last match. In what isn’t a serious injury, Agarwal should be available for Punjab’s next match against Kolkata Knight Riders on October 26.

While batsman Mandeep Singh has replaced Agarwal in the Playing XI, pacer Chris Jordan has been reinstated into the XI for all-rounder James Neesham. As far as the opening position is concerned, veteran batsman Chris Gayle should accompany Rahul at the top of the order.

Having scored 398 runs in 10 matches at an average and strike rate of 39.80 and 155.46 respectively including one century and two half-centuries, Agarwal is currently the third-highest run-scorer in IPL 2020.