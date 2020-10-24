KXIP players wearing black armbands: The players of Kings XI Punjab are wearing black armbands at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

During the 43rd match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner’s decision to win the toss and field first has seen Kings XI Punjab getting reduced to 66/3 in the 11th over.

Kings XI received a huge blow ahead of this match as their in-form opening batsman Mayank Agarwal was ruled out of the match due to his bruised knee from the last match. While Mandeep Singh replaced Agarwal in the Playing XI, pacer Chris Jordan was included in place of all-rounder James Neesham.

Talking about the changes for Hyderabad, they have made a solitary one by including pacer Khaleel Ahmed for spinner Shahbaz Nadeem.

Why are KXIP players wearing black armbands vs SRH?

Players from Kings XI wearing black armbands on the field today have made the fans across various platforms wonder with respect to the reason behind it. It is worth mentioning that the black armbands have been donned as a tribute for Mandeep Singh’s father who passed away last night.

With the likes of Mandeep Singh (17), Chris Gayle (20) and Lokesh Rahul (27) back to the pavilion, the onus is now on the overseas duo of Nicholas Pooran and Glenn Maxwell to put Punjab in a dominating position.

With Punjab already losing six matches this season, they can’t afford to lose more for another loss would make their chances of qualifying for the playoffs nearly impossible.

Twitter reactions on Mandeep Singh:

Lost his father last night, but Mandy’s out here to open! 🙌 Way to go, Mandy#SaddaPunjab #IPL2020 #KXIP #KXIPvSRH — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) October 24, 2020

Brave of Mandeep to turn up for the game tonight. Lost his father….yet he’s here putting up a brave face. Strength to you and family. Deepest condolences. #IPL2020 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 24, 2020

Nitish Rana played a day after losing his father-in-law. Mandeep Singh playing after losing his father. Nothing but respect for these two. — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) October 24, 2020

