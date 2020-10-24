Varun Chakravarthy: The spinner from Kolkata Knight Riders registered his maiden T20 five-wicket haul against Delhi Capitals.

During the 42nd match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals in Abu Dhabi, Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Varun Chakravarthy registered his maiden T20 five-wicket haul to send the opposition on the back-foot in a 195-run chase.

Introduced into the attack as the sixth bowler as late as in the 12th over, Chakravarthy created instant impact by dismissing Delhi Capitals wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant (27) whose attempt to play the big shot proved costly for him.

By the time Chakravarthy bowled his second over, Capitals’ required run rate had risen to 14.42 which meant that their batsmen were bound to attack the KKR spinner.

As it happened, Chakravarthy grabbed a couple of wickets in his second over despite dropping a difficult catch on the first ball. Delhi batsman Shimron Hetmyer (10) and captain Shreyas Iyer (47) were the batsmen to be dismissed in Chakravarthy’s second over.

With Capitals all-rounder Marcus Stoinis (6) carrying the last hope for them, even he perished in Chakravarthy’s third over after trying to hit the spinner out of the park. On the penultimate delivery of the same over, DC all-rounder Axar Patel (9) became Chakravarthy’s fifth scalp.

Having registered bowling figures of 4-0-20-5, the 29-year old player has registered the best-ever bowling figures of IPL 2020 in addition to registering a phenomenal performance at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium tonight.

Earlier, Knight Riders posted a dominating 194/6 in 20 overs on the back of a match-winning 115-run partnership between Nitish Rana (81) and Sunil Narine (64) after Iyer won the toss and chose to field.

Twitter reactions on Varun Chakravarthy:

great to see varun chakravarthy in the spotlight..gave up on cricket, years later felt a void in his life, came back to the game and is now playing with the big boys…his is a lovely story! #DCvKKR #IPL2020 — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) October 24, 2020

I have seen some huge turnarounds but few as dramatic as this one. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 24, 2020

How good has #VarunChakravarthy been for #kkr this season. Great variety and at the same time very consistent with his lines and lengths — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) October 24, 2020

Varun Chakravarty has been such a revelation in #IPL2020 has bowled crucial overs…picked up Big wickets. 5 wickets already….might pick up one more. 👏👏 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 24, 2020

The five wicket haul for a domestic Indian bowler is such a good advert for the @IPL well done Varun. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) October 24, 2020

