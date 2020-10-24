Magomed Ankalaev closes down the Ion Cutelaba chapter, goes 2-0 up over The Hulk.

UFC 254 Main card kick started with a much awaited Light Heavyweight rematch between Magomed Ankalaev and Ion Cutelaba. The two first came across in Octagon at UFC Fight Night 169 (February 29, 2020), where Ankalaev prevailed via TKO, following a controversial stoppage by the then referee Kevin Macdonald.

This time the fight went till the 4:19 mark, in comparison to the 38-second encounter of the last time, but other than that and the referee assigned (Anders Ohlsson), the outcome remained the same, i.e., Magomed Ankalaev defeats Ion Cutelaba via. KO.

Watch The Powerful Strike By Magomed Ankalaev That Took Down Ion Cutelaba

In the match it was a more Cautious start by Ion Cutelaba, as unlike last time he did not rushed into closing out the space, but the adjustment could not change the fate, and in the end Magomed Ankalaev’s clean strike and follow-up whacks left him unconscious.

With the rematch done, the rivalry is also seemingly over, as both individuals closed it out with an embrace.

Now, with two first round losses, The Hulk has suffered a setback and will be a monumental task for him to get back and stride in the division. On the other hand, The Russian Light Heavyweight’s impressive run continues and is currently the holder of longest active win streak (5-0) of the 205 Pound weight class.

