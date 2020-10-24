UFC 254 Live Updates: The action has commenced in the Fight Island. So, stay tuned for Live updates.

The successful second stint at Fight Island is set to culminate with UFC 254, and with perhaps the biggest card of the year, UFC’s base at Abu Dhabi will see another memorable see off.

The Night will feature arguably the most anticipated fight of the recent past in the form of Lightweight Title unification bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje. Moreover, in the co-man Robert Whittaker and Jared Cannonier are set to indulge in a war, in order to grab middleweight title shot against Israel Adesanya.

Besides the feature fights, a super heavyweight (Alexander Volkov Vs. Walt Harris) and a Light Heavyweight bout (Magomed Ankalaev Vs. Ion Cutelaba) is also lined up, and may potentially become show stealers.

The Fight Night contains a total of 12 fights. So, irrespective of who prevails at this marquee event, the supreme MMA action that will be in store for the millions of enthusiasts will remain the biggest talking point.

UFC 254: Full Fight Card

Main Card

Lightweight Title Fight (Main Event): Khabib Nurmagomedov (28-0) Vs. Justin Gaethje (22-2)

Middleweight Fight (Co-main): Robert Whittaker (22-5) Vs. Jared Cannonier (13-4)

Heavyweight Fight: Alexander Volkov (31-8) Vs. Walt Harris (13-8)

Middleweight Fight: Jacob Malkoun (4-0) Vs. Phil Hawes (8-2)

Women Flyweight Fight: Lauren Murphy (13-4) Vs. Liliya Shakirova (8-1)

Light Heavyweight Fight: Magomed Ankalaev (13-1) Vs. Ion Cutelaba (15-5)

Preliminary Card

Heavyweight Fight: Stefan Struve (33-12) Vs. Tai Tuivasa (10-3)

Catchweight Fight: Nathaniel Wood (17-4) Vs. Casey Kenney (15-2)

Welterweight Fight: Alex Oliveira (22-8) Vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov (12-0)

Light Heavyweight Fight: Jung Da Un (13-2) Vs. Sam Alvey (33-14)

Early Prelims

Women Flyweight Fight: Liana Jojua (8-3) Vs. Miranda Maverick (9-2)

Lightweight Fight: Joel Alvarez (17-2) Vs. Alexander Yakovlev (24-9)

UFC 254: Telecast and Streaming Details

US: Simulcast on ESPN, and ESPN+, and can be streamed through ESPN+

UK: BT Sport 1, and can be streamed through BT Sport 1 .

. Australia: ESPN, and can be streamed through Kayo.

India: SONY TEN 2/TEN2 HD and TEN3/TEN 3 HD (Hindi), and can be streamed through SONY LIV app/website.

The event can be universally streamed through UFC Fight Pass.

UFC 254: Results (Stay Tuned)

Early Prelims Results

Lightweight Fight: Joel Alvarez Vs. Alexander Yakovlev. Result: Alvarez def. Yakovlev via submission (Armbar)- Round 1, 3:00

Women Flyweight Fight: Liana Jojua Vs. Miranda Maverick. Result: Maverick def. Jojua via TKO (Doctor Stoppage)- Round 1, 5:00

Preliminary Results