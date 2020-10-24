UFC 254: Full Fight Card, Date, Time, and Streaming Details. When and where to watch UFC 254?

Arguably the most illustrious card of the year, and with it one of the most anticipated main events of the recent past is upon us. The fight night that promises to give pulsating moments and breach every level of excitement has finally arrived.

UFC 254’s biggest attraction is the Lightweight contest between the champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and the Interim champion Justin Gaethje. The two are set to engage in a war in this title unification bout. While the odds are in favour of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje with his supreme striking ability possesses the credentials to pull off the unprecedented, and might stop 28-0 from turning into 29-0.

Though the headliner bout is the stand out fight, Co-main also carries some high stakes, as whoever wins between Robert Whittaker and Jared Cannonier, will become the new No.1 contender for the Middleweight title.

Besides the feature fights, UFC 254 will witness a much awaited rematch between Ion Cutelaba and Magomed Ankalaev. Their previous showdown in February was a major talking point, after referee Kevin Macdonald seemingly made a judgment error.

With a total of 12 fights lined up, and some high profile individuals set to enter the Octagon. UFC 254 is expected to rake in huge numbers and will certainly break many PPV records. However, the biggest rationale behind the sell-out would be the superior MMA action, which is set to commence in a few hours.

UFC 254: Full Fight Card

At the weigh-ins, Welterweight prospect Alex Oliveira, and Spanish Lightweight Joel Alvarez, were found overweight, and thus both will forfeit considerable portion of their fight purse (Oliveira- 20%, and Alvarez- 30%).

Main Card

Lightweight Title Fight (Main Event): Khabib Nurmagomedov (28-0) Vs. Justin Gaethje (22-2)

Middleweight Fight (Co-main): Robert Whittaker (22-5) Vs. Jared Cannonier (13-4)

Heavyweight Fight: Alexander Volkov (31-8) Vs. Walt Harris (13-8)

Middleweight Fight: Jacob Malkoun (4-0) Vs. Phil Hawes (8-2)

Women Flyweight Fight: Lauren Murphy (13-4) Vs. Liliya Shakirova (8-1)

Light Heavyweight Fight: Magomed Ankalaev (13-1) Vs. Ion Cutelaba (15-5)

Preliminary Card

Heavyweight Fight: Stefan Struve (33-12) Vs. Tai Tuivasa (10-3)

Catchweight Fight: Nathaniel Wood (17-4) Vs. Casey Kenney (15-2)

Welterweight Fight: Alex Oliveira (22-8) Vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov (12-0)

Light Heavyweight Fight: Jung Da Un (13-2) Vs. Sam Alvey (33-14)

Early Prelims

Women Flyweight Fight: Liana Jojua (8-3) Vs. Miranda Maverick (9-2)

Lightweight Fight: Joel Alvarez (17-2) Vs. Alexander Yakovlev (24-9)

UFC 254: Date and Time

Pertaining to the fight card, UFC 254 is an exceptional event, therefore the promotion has considered different time zones, and a slight change in the initiation time has been made.

Date

US: October 24, 2020

UK: September 24, 2020

Australia: October 25, 2020

India: October 24, 2020

Time

US: Early Prelims- 10:15 AM, ET. Preliminary- 12 PM, ET. Main Card- 2 PM, ET

UK: Early Prelims- 4 PM, BST. Preliminary- 5 PM, BST. Main Card- 7 PM, BST

Australia: Early Prelims- 2 AM AEST. Preliminary- 3 AM, AEST. Main Card- 5 AM, AEST

India: Early Prelims- 8:30 PM, IST. Preliminary- 9:30 PM, IST. Main Card- 11:30 PM, IST

UFC 254: Telecast and Streaming Details

US: Simulcast on ESPN, and ESPN+, and can be streamed through ESPN+

UK: BT Sport 1, and can be streamed through BT Sport 1 .

. Australia: ESPN, and can be streamed through Kayo.

India: SONY TEN 2/TEN2 HD and TEN3/TEN 3 HD (Hindi), and can be streamed through SONY LIV app/website.

The event can be universally streamed through UFC Fight Pass.

