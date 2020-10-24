UFC 254 Fight Night Payout: How Much Money Will Each Fighter Receive?

The entire world has been ad nauseam over the fight card of UFC 254. While it is very much possible that the Pay-Per-view may rake in most number of buyouts in the history of UFC, what’s in store for the fighters is in terms of monetary element, is also a matter that gets attention every time a feature event of this stature takes place.

The protagonists of the headliner fight viz. Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje are set to make the most lucrative figures on the night. Khabib, who debuted in UFC in 2012, received $16000 in his very first fight, 8 years later he is apparently certain to take home a whopping base sum of $3 million. Interim champion Justin Gaethje, on the other hand will seemingly earn $600,000.

There are 12 fights lined up for the night, which suggests UFC 254 will prove to be a pay day for 24 MMA professions.

UFC 254: Full Fight Card

Main Card

Lightweight Title Fight (Main Event): Khabib Nurmagomedov (28-0) Vs. Justin Gaethje (22-2)

Middleweight Fight (Co-main): Robert Whittaker (22-5) Vs. Jared Cannonier (13-4)

Heavyweight Fight: Alexander Volkov (31-8) Vs. Walt Harris (13-8)

Middleweight Fight: Jacob Malkoun (4-0) Vs. Phil Hawes (8-2)

Women Flyweight Fight: Lauren Murphy (13-4) Vs. Liliya Shakirova (8-1)

Light Heavyweight Fight: Magomed Ankalaev (13-1) Vs. Ion Cutelaba (15-5)

Preliminary Card

Heavyweight Fight: Stefan Struve (33-12) Vs. Tai Tuivasa (10-3)

Catchweight Fight: Nathaniel Wood (17-4) Vs. Casey Kenney (15-2)

Welterweight Fight: Alex Oliveira (22-8) Vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov (12-0)

Light Heavyweight Fight: Jung Da Un (13-2) Vs. Sam Alvey (33-14)

Early Prelims

Women Flyweight Fight: Liana Jojua (8-3) Vs. Miranda Maverick (9-2)

Lightweight Fight: Joel Alvarez (17-2) Vs. Alexander Yakovlev (24-9)

UFC 254 Fight Night Payout (Base Earnings)

Early Prelims

Women Flyweight Fight

Liana Jojua: $10,000

Miranda Maverick: $12,000

Lightweight Fight

Joel Alvarez: $18,000

Alexander Yakovlev: $26,000

Preliminary Card

Heavyweight Fight

Stefan Struve: $1,20,000

Tai Tuivasa: $24,000

Welterweight Fight

Alex Oliveira: $70.000

Shavkat Rakhmonov: $10,000

Catchweight Fight

Nathaniel Wood: $26,000

Casey Kenney: $22,000

Light Heavyweight Fight

Jung Da Un: $10,000

Sam Alvey: $60,000

Main Card

Light Heavyweight Fight

Magomed Ankalaev: $45,000

Ion Cutelaba: $35,000

Women Flyweight Fight

Lauren Murphy: NA

Liliya Shakirova: NA

Middleweight Fight

Jacob Malkoun: $10,000

Phil Hawes: $10,000

Heavyweight Fight

Alexander Volkov: $85,000

Walt Harris: $80,000

Middleweight Fight

Robert Whittaker: $400,000

Jared Cannonier: $90,000

Lightweight Title Fight

Khabib Nurmagomedov: $30,000,00

Justin Gaethje: $600,000

(Source- Sportekz)

These figures are based on conjectures, and the real earnings will be revealed by UFC after the culmination of UFC 254.

