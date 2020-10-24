Conor McGregor gives a breakdown of Khabib Nurmagomedov Vs. Justin Gaethje. Favors Khabib over Gaethje.

The fight that the world is anxiously waiting for is only a few hours away from getting the go ahead command, and while the odds favour Khabib Nurmagomedov, the entire MMA circuit is wary of what Justin Gaethje is capable of showcasing, once the door of the Octagon closes.

In lines with the same, Conor McGregor has given his take on the colossal contest. It is no secret that The Notorious one and Khabib Nurmagomedov dislikes each other, however, evidently the Irishman has kept his dispute aside, and has given an unbiased opinion.

Favors Khabib

Much to the surprise of many, McGregor favors Nurmagomedov and has said, the fight would finish early, if the Dagestani fighter channelizes his supreme grappling prowess and forces Gaethje on the ground. But, also conveyed Gaethje would fancy his chances and could very well knock Nurmagomedov out.

Conor McGregor, who is set to face Dustin Poirier on January 23 (Not official yet), might keenly watch Khabib Vs. Gaethje, as he is ranked 4th in the Lightweight division, and if he potentially prevails over Poirier, and Khabib gets the job done against Justin Gaethje. Then the stars might finally align for the most coveted rematch to take place.

