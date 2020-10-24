Khabib Nurmagomedov bids an emotional farewell to UFC. Retires from the MMA circuit after securing his 29th straight win.

As many predicted and as he himself said before the fight, that he will get the victory over the Interim Champion in the third round. It turns out Khabib Nurmagomedov outperformed his own plan and secured the victory over Justin Gaethje in the second round itself.

In the match, right from the outset The Eagle pounced upon Gaethje, and only took two takedowns to get in the ideal position to place a triangle choke on the Highlight. After being beleaguered in the grip, Justin tapped out, and become the 29th victim of Nurmagomedov.

What happened till this point, was potentially a predictable outcome, however what transpired afterwards sent a startling wave.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Announces Retirement

After defeating Justin Gaethje via submission, emotions got the better of the undisputed Lightweight champion, as he went to the ground crying profusely, certainly grieving his late father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

After taking a moment for himself, he was up and in the post-match comment section with commentator Jon Anik, he thanked his team, his opponent for the day, and subsequently while giving a tribute to his father, he hung up his gloves.

UFC President Dana White did addressed this sudden declaration in the post-event press conference. He said he hasn’t talked to Khabib about his decision, and will give him time to process emotions. But With Khabib Nurmagomedov stating that he would not enter the ring without his father, and has also promised the same to his mother, it is now official that Khabib has left the Octagon, and has departed on a high, leaving the 8-sided figure reverberate with only one sound- It’s Khabib Time.

