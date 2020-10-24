The Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 4 of the World Series tonight from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The Dodgers ran away with Game 3 by the score of 6-2, the Rays will look to even up the series on Saturday.

Tampa will send out Ryan Yarbrough (1–0, 3.38 ERA, 6 SO). The Dodgers will counter with Julio Urias (4–0, 0.56 ERA, 16 SO) on Saturday.

Can the Rays even up the series in Game 4? Tune in and find out, here is everything you need to know to stream the World Series.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay Rays

When: Saturday, October 24

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX (4K), FOX Deportes

Prediction: These games are tough to bet, I’m going with the over in the first five innings since I think there will be a few runs scored early on.

Bet: Over 4 runs in 1H

World Series Schedule

All games at Globe Life Field (* if necessary)

LAD lead series 2-1

Game 1: Dodgers 8, Rays 3

Game 2: Rays 6, Dodgers 4

Game 3: Dodgers 6, Rays 3

Game 4, Saturday: Dodgers at Rays

Game 5*, Sunday: Dodgers at Rays

Game 6*, Oct. 27: Rays at Dodgers

Game 7*, Oct. 28: Rays at Dodgers

MLB Odds and Betting Lines

MLB odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds last updated Saturday at 6:45 p.m. ET.

Los Angeles Dodgers (-162) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (+145)

O/U: 8

