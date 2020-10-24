The Baylor Bears will travel to Austin, Texas to take on the Texas Longhorns from Texas Memorial Stadium. Texas is looking for a bounce-back performance after losing to Oklahoma 53-45 on October 10th while Baylor is looking for their first road win of the season.

Can the Baylor Bears get their first road win against Texas at home? Tune in and find out, here is everything you need to know to stream the game.

Baylor vs Texas

When: Saturday, October 24

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

NCAA Football Odds and Betting Lines

NCAA Football odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds updated Saturday at 1:15 p.m. ET.

Baylor vs Texas (-10.5)

