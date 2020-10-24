The Penn State Nittany Lions will face the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday from Memorial Stadium in Big 10 football action.

This is the first game of the season for both teams, Penn State is coming off a solid 11-2 season and won the Cotton Bowl last year. Indiana is much improved and went 8-5 last year and earned a trip to the Gator Bowl, where they lost to Tennessee.

This should be a great matchup, tune in and catch the action this afternoon.

#8 Penn State vs. Indiana

When: Saturday, October 24

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1

Prediction: While we don’t know who will show up or how these teams will look until the game starts, you have to give a second look at the Nittany Lions. They are just a stronger team and school than Indiana. I can see Penn State winning by a touchdown or more

Bet: Penn State -6.5

NCAA Football Odds and Betting Lines

NCAA Football odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds updated Saturday at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Penn State (-6.5) vs. Indiana

